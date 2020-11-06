Video: Bog Bashing at the Southern Enduro with Brendan Faircough

The World Cup was just around the corner so it was desperate times. Having only ridden the Downhill bike once since lockdown I thought the more time on the bike the better. So off to the local enduro we went.



So fun seeing how big the local scene is. Huge variety of riders big and small. So good to see how big the MTB scene has grown over the years. Proud to be involved in such a diverse amazing sport.



Obviously, with Ben Deakin there it became a competition with in minutes of our arrival.... and so it began.



The tracks unfortunately suffered from the heavy rain and it was a bog bashing mission from top to bottom with riders getting of and running more than riding. Haha. All said and done we had an amazing time. Shame wasn’t the best prep for the World Cup but so fun to hang with friends and have a good old time in the mud. — Brendan Fairclough