Video: Bold Cycles Ambassadors Shred Chaumont Neuchàtel

Meet The Bold Riders Crew Pioneers! The BRC Pioneers are a collective of European athletes flying the flag for the Bold Riders Crew and continue to show that our bikes are great fun and thoroughbred race machines. In this edit we got together in February with the Pioneers for a ride in Chaumont Neuchàtel to do what they do best - go fast, and do it with style.
Featuring:
Tim Bratschi, Emeric Ienzer, Robin Janser, Sidonie Jolidon, Luchas Schmid, Liam Seydoux.
The Pioneers are powered by:
Sram, Maxxis, Syncros, Fox Clothing, KS, DT Swiss
Special thanks to @shaperideshoot for the edit, photos and a great day.
For more info on the guys, our other Ambassadors and the #Boldriderscrew, click here
