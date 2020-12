"Half the fun is just being in the woods." -Bonnie Burke

Foot out flat out for Bonnie B.

While Bonnie did most the digging herself, friends such a Hannah Bergemann joined for some dig days as well.

Dropping in...

"It’s a fun landscape to work with. It’s not all just easy to ride, and I like that." -Bonnie

The final move of her trail is this drop, which has quite a presence with the lip shaped into a massive, fallen old-growth tree.

Bonnie said she usually rides this trail on her Scout, but it just felt more fun to throw around her TR11 for the video. We agree!

There was no shortage of dirt moving.

Fresh tracks on a beautifully sculpted feature, does it get any better than this?

For some of us, riding is only half the experience of mountain biking. For Bonnie, grabbing a shovel is as natural as a handlebar. This fall she found herself out in the forest, finding a line and sculpting turns through the landscape. A therapeutic journey to create something challenging and fun from top to bottom.Video: Skye SchillhammerPhotos: Oliver Parish