Video: Bonus Clips of Finn Iles, The Coastal Crew, Matt Hunter & Matty Miles from Motive Film

In this bonus clip, you'll see why Finn Iles rides, what motivates him on the World Cup, and of course, watch clear a 40-foot jump or two.
In this bonus clip, you get to see Curtis Robinson and Dylan Dunkerton of the Coastal Crew on their home turf as they show you their roots, how they build trails, and what keeps them stoked to ride after all these years.
In this bonus clip, we get the origin story on Matt Hunter and Matty Miles, what makes Kamloops such a respected monument of mountain biking, and the factors that keep motivating them to continue pushing boundaries.
You've waited, maybe even went to the premiere, and at long last, now's your chance to own Motive—a full-length film from Mind Spark Cinema and The Coastal Crew. Through some pretty stunning cinematography, the film features a who's who of BC's finest and captures some of the best damn riding we've ever seen. Now available on iTunesFeaturing:
Curtis Robinson
Dylan Dunkerton
Finn Iles
Garret Mechem
Matt Hunter
Matty Miles
