Video: BoostedBryn Gets Buck Wild on the Starling Swoop

Oct 23, 2020
by Tom Caldwell  

Reece Richards.. what a guy.

Commonly known as BoostedBryn from his Instagram name, Reece is from Bristol in the UK and I’ve been meaning to try and shoot something with him for a while now. I kept seeing him sending wild gaps on Instagram and knew he would cut the mustard for a wild P&Z video. Lucky for us, he got offered a ride from Starling Cycles last year and headed over to NZ to bed ‘er in, once he returned (and the worldwide pandemic somewhat calmed down), Starling’s big dog Joe McEwan brought us together down south and we got down to business. 

Starling Cycles project - Reece Richards. All images by Dave Price Photo.

As well as being pinned on the Starling Cycles Swoop, Reece was handed a Starling Klunker and a wild fancy dress outfit (not sure it was fancy dress for him though, just the norm) for us to give a good beating and grab some attention. 60 psi, dangerous drifts and sore wrists ensued. And also lots of laughs.. and very strange looks. He actually convinced a chap (fully in character) at Belmont that he was legit looking to send the biggest gaps on it. Said chap was very worried for his safety.  

Starling Cycles project - Reece Richards. All images by Dave Price Photo.
Exactly as dangerous as it looks. Such a contrast to the norm.. and lots of fun.

Starling Cycles project - Reece Richards. All images by Dave Price Photo.
Hold on tight, once she gets up to speed, she likes to stay there.

Making the most of the last of the summer, we headed to some of the Southwest’s finest spots where berms were concrete hard and tech was loose and dusty.

Starling Cycles project - Reece Richards. All images by Dave Price Photo.
Find a good looking corner, and go mach 10 at it.

Starling Cycles project - Reece Richards. All images by Dave Price Photo.
Floating through Belmont on a late summers day.  

Starling Cycles project - Reece Richards. All images by Dave Price Photo.
Reviewing some P’s and Z’s. It’s always really good (and efficient) to work with a media-aware rider who knows the score, what looks good, and how hard he needs to push.  

Starling Cycles project - Reece Richards. All images by Dave Price Photo.
Descending into some Triscombe tech, the Swoop poised to attack.  

Starling Cycles project - Reece Richards. All images by Dave Price Photo.
Quick snack stop n’ that.

Starling Cycles project - Reece Richards. All images by Dave Price Photo.
Bouncing through some of the old school DH Triscombe has to offer. Proper rough and raw.

Starling Cycles project - Reece Richards. All images by Dave Price Photo.
The man himself, BoostedBryn. The nicest of chaps and always keen to send and give the Starling a battering. Cheers to Starling Cycles for making it all happen, along with Belmont trails. Ciao ciao.

For those of you who don't know, Starling Cycles handbuilt stupidly fast steel full-suspension frames from their HQ in Reece's hometown of Bristol. In the video, Reece is riding the Starling Swoop - built with 27.5" wheels, 160mm travel and with a custom butted Reynolds 853 frame.   

Starling Cycles project - Reece Richards. All images by Dave Price Photo.

You can learn more about Starling Cycles at www.starlingcycles.com and follow them on Instagram at @starlingcycles.

Reece, and Starling, would love to thank @bikeyoke @magura_bicycle @funnmtb @betdcomponents @sprungsuspension @morvelomtb
@ohlinsmtb @cushcore @ryanbuildswheels @theoverlandstore @morvelo for the support.  

Video, Words - Caldwell Visuals 
Photos - Dave Price Photo 
Thanks - Jamie Edwards, John Lambert.
Soundtrack - 'Low Commotion' - Tony Dork

9 Comments

  • 2 0
 Great bike, great bike riding and great bike riding music, thanks.
  • 1 0
 Yeeeah bryn being bryn ! Loving your work as always ???????????????? Big up to tommy c Bless up me babbers ????????
  • 1 0
 This dude RIPS. So cool to see, good work lads!
  • 1 0
 beautiful bikes! i want that klunker!
  • 1 0
 Class and I want that bike.
  • 1 0
 That klunker looks like so much fun, anyone know of a cheaper one?
  • 1 0
 Sick bike, savage rider ????
  • 1 0
 29ers gonna hate
  • 1 0
 Makes me want a Swoop to go with the Murmur I already have.

