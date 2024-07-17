Powered by Outside

Video: Bowhead Aims to Propel Adaptive MTB to UCI Sanctioning

Jul 17, 2024
by Bowheadcorp  


At the Canada & Alberta Cup hosted at the Canmore Nordic Centre, adaptive mountain bikers are paving the way for a groundbreaking evolution in the sport. Participating in an XCC & XCO Pilot event, this marks a crucial step towards achieving UCI sanctioning and recognition.

With disciplines like para cycling and e-biking already established, the convergence into PARA Adaptive MTB appears both timely and promising.

Adaptive mountain biking, much like the origins of mountain biking itself, embodies a pioneering spirit driven by innovation. Today, the introduction of the Bowhead RX, developed over two decades and launched in June 2021, stands as a testament to progress. As the sport seeks UCI recognition, the hope for an Adaptive MTB UCI World Championship underscores ambitions for inclusive competition on a global stage.

This event not only celebrates past achievements but also sets the stage for a future where adaptive athletes can compete equally in the world of mountain biking.

Check out this in depth look over on the BBC...


Photo Credit: Jordan @jortomedia

Learn more about the Adaptive Mountain Bikes used - FIND OUT MORE

1 Comment
  • 4 0
 Great, now the UCI is going to ruin adaptive mtb racing too







