Video: Brad Simms Rides with Jesse Melamed, Samantha Soriano & More in 'Take Flight'

In the final episode 4 of "Take Flight" BMX legend and CLLCTV mountain bike rider Brad Simms links up with local freerider Samantha Soriano in her hometown Winter Park, Colorado. She shows him her best backyard trails while the team races a summer storm and tries not to get lost. Brad then travels to his final destination, Austin, Texas, where he shows the crew around his local spots as he hits the best trials and BBQ spots in the city. — Canyon Bicycles