Video: Brad Simms Rides with Jesse Melamed, Samantha Soriano & More in 'Take Flight'

Nov 23, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesJoin BMX legend and Canyon CLLCTV mountain bike rider Brad Simms and his crew in "Take Flight" on an adrenaline-fueled journey as they traverse 3,001 miles, soaring through the open skies with two bikes – Canyon's Stitched CFR Trial and Torque 27.5. This whirlwind adventure unfolds across four unique locations, featuring renowned riders like Enduro World Champion Jesse Melamed, CLLCTV prodigy Canyon Jones, trials maestro Aaron Lutze, and freeride mountain biking sensation Samantha Soriano. Episode 1 takes you to the iconic Whistler Bikepark and the notorious natural trails of Squamish in British Columbia, Canada. Canyon Bicycles


bigquotesEpisode 2 of "Take Flight" takes BMX legend and CLLCTV mountain bike rider Brad Simms to Idaho. The crew lands in Boise for a quick mountain bike session with teammate Canyon Jones – and yes, that’s his real name. Canyon Bicycles


bigquotesEpisode 3 of "Take Flight" takes BMX legend and CLLCTV mountain bike rider Brad Simms close to the iconic Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California: together with Aaron Lutze, a.k.a. Super Rider, he explores urban landscapes, both riding their Canyon Stitched CFR Trials bikes. Canyon Bicycles


bigquotesIn the final episode 4 of "Take Flight" BMX legend and CLLCTV mountain bike rider Brad Simms links up with local freerider Samantha Soriano in her hometown Winter Park, Colorado. She shows him her best backyard trails while the team races a summer storm and tries not to get lost. Brad then travels to his final destination, Austin, Texas, where he shows the crew around his local spots as he hits the best trials and BBQ spots in the city. Canyon Bicycles


Canyon Brad Simms Jesse Melamed Samantha Soriano


1 Comment
  • 1 0
 You know what started to grind my gears?

Bike-Movies with Titels like 'Dreamchaser', 'Take Flight', 'Child of the Air', 'Shifting Gears', 'Trails of live', etc. etc....
Like it's not a promotional gig but serious Moviemaking.
It's hypocritical like claiming the bike industry is doing something positive for the Environment with e powered carbonbikes. Lol.







