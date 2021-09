Revel Bikes team rider, Brady Tweedy , takes us for a cruise around Salt Lake City to some of his favorite spots. Brady rides the Revel Wheels RW30 on all of his bikes, in every situation. From the jumps to the streets and all the trails in between.Brady also built up a very unique Ranger . He is running a singlespeed drivetrain, a coil shock and 27.5" wheels on what is normally a 115mm travel 29er.Video by Branson Kendall