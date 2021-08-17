Video: Brage Vestavik Puts the New GT Force Through its Paces

Aug 17, 2021
by GT Bicycles  

Brage Vestavik and Blur Media came together like Voltron to push the limit of all-new GT Force Carbon. Massive hits, creative lines, and a style only Brage and Blur can deliver. Sit back and settle in, you’re gonna want to put this one on repeat!


Brage's Force Carbon Build

Size: Large

Fork: Fox 38 170mm
Air pressure: 120psi
Tokens: all of them
Rebound, HSC, LSC: I don't know, my dad does it and I just run it!

Rear Shock: Fox Float X2 Factory
Air pressure: 270psi
Tokens: all of them
Rebound, HSC, LSC: I don't know, my dad does it and I just run it!

Chain: Shimano
Cranks: Shimano Saint
Bottom Bracket: Shimano Saint
Pedals: Crankbrothers Stamp 7 Large
Rear derailleur: Shimano XT
Shifters: Shimano XT
Rims: DT Swiss FR1950
Tires: Michelin DH 34
Hubs: DT Swiss 240
Brakes: Shimano Saint
Handlebar: Burgtec Ride High Ratboy bars 38mm
Stem: Burgtec Enduro MK3
Grips: Sensus Swayze
Headset: FSA
Saddle: SDG Bel-Air V3
Seat Post: SDG Tellis






Filmed and Edited by Blur Media
Photos by Jonas Sjøgren
Thank you to Trysil Bike Arena


Stay tuned as we unleashed full rider segments from Noga Korem, Martin Maes, Eliott Lapotre, Wyn Masters, Jess Blewitt, Chris Akrigg, Brage Vestavik, Ethan Donohoe and Trevor Burke on the new GT Force Carbon each week.

Watch all of the Force, Unleashed videos here.


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Enduro Bikes GT Gt Force Brage Vestavik


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Maribor DH World Cup 2021
106097 views
Qualifying Results from the Maribor World Cup DH 2021
102951 views
Spotted: A New Yeti eMTB
86165 views
First Ride: 2022 Pivot Firebird - Ready to Fly
81763 views
First Ride: 2022 GT Force Carbon
64009 views
Review: Küat's New Kashima-Coated Piston Pro X Bike Rack
61857 views
Tech Randoms: Maribor Downhill World Cup 2021
54819 views
Review: Forbidden Dreadnought
49342 views

28 Comments

  • 19 0
 If it's Brage, I'mma click the link.
  • 1 0
 IMO, there's Brage and then there's everybody else. He broke the Geiger counter with a rad overload
  • 8 0
 Feels like GT is kinda having a moment rn
  • 3 0
 Thoughts while watching this edit.

1) however much GT is paying brage, it’s not nearly enough.
2) i would love to see his collection of broken parts. It’s has to be massive.
3) racers turned freeriders/freestyle guys always make the best freeride/freestyle guys. Goes for bmx and MTB. Everything looks cooler at Mach speeds.
  • 5 0
 This cat's had one heck of a year. I expect a redbull lid on his head in the near future.
  • 3 0
 Brage and GT have set a new standard for MTB edits- only cool if they include a water bottle
  • 5 0
 Brage at Rampage!
  • 3 0
 You misspelled "Rambrage" Wink
  • 5 0
 Brage got robbed!
  • 1 0
 Agreed
  • 2 0
 If I saw this guy out there - never would I imagine him to be so damn light on a bike. Just brute strength!
  • 1 0
 I always think I'm hard on bikes... Brage takes it to a whole other level. Don't think I'd buy this force in the buy/sell after Brage spent a few days on it
  • 3 0
 DACIA POWER
  • 1 0
 POWAA
  • 2 0
 Bradge is a sponsors wet dream. Well done.... keep it going!
  • 2 0
 Don’t buy a used bike from that guy!
  • 2 0
 Shout out to Brage's dad. Also, shout out to Vikings.
  • 1 0
 His riding style is hilariously light... Great style and video!
  • 1 0
 Love the vibe from this edit. The people’s champ!
  • 2 0
 Those poor wheels.
  • 1 0
 Amazing edit. Music not my cup of tea but it does suit the rider.
  • 1 0
 do these high pivot bikes fit a normal chain?
  • 1 0
 F ya! Love watching this guy ride Horns up!
  • 1 0
 Sick edit!
  • 1 0
 So so good.
  • 1 0
 Brage is a beast
  • 2 3
 Looked a bit.......FORCED.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008448
Mobile Version of Website