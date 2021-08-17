Video: Brage Vestavik Puts the New GT Force Through its Paces

Brage's Force Carbon Build



Photos by Jonas Sjøgren

Thank you to Trysil Bike Arena





Stay tuned as we unleashed full rider segments from Noga Korem, Martin Maes, Eliott Lapotre, Wyn Masters, Jess Blewitt, Chris Akrigg, Brage Vestavik, Ethan Donohoe and Trevor Burke on the new GT Force Carbon each week.



Brage Vestavik and Blur Media came together like Voltron to push the limit of all-new GT Force Carbon. Massive hits, creative lines, and a style only Brage and Blur can deliver. Sit back and settle in, you’re gonna want to put this one on repeat!Size: LargeFork: Fox 38 170mmAir pressure: 120psiTokens: all of themRebound, HSC, LSC: I don't know, my dad does it and I just run it!Rear Shock: Fox Float X2 FactoryAir pressure: 270psiTokens: all of themRebound, HSC, LSC: I don't know, my dad does it and I just run it!Chain: ShimanoCranks: Shimano SaintBottom Bracket: Shimano SaintPedals: Crankbrothers Stamp 7 LargeRear derailleur: Shimano XTShifters: Shimano XTRims: DT Swiss FR1950Tires: Michelin DH 34Hubs: DT Swiss 240Brakes: Shimano SaintHandlebar: Burgtec Ride High Ratboy bars 38mmStem: Burgtec Enduro MK3Grips: Sensus SwayzeHeadset: FSASaddle: SDG Bel-Air V3Seat Post: SDG Tellis