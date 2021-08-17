Video: Brage Vestavik Puts the New GT Force Through its Paces

Brage Vestavik and Blur Media came together like Voltron to push the limit of all-new GT Force Carbon. Massive hits, creative lines, and a style only Brage and Blur can deliver. Sit back and settle in, you’re gonna want to put this one on repeat! Brage's Force Carbon Build
Size: Large
Fork: Fox 38 170mm
Air pressure: 120psi
Tokens: all of them
Rebound, HSC, LSC: I don't know, my dad does it and I just run it!
Rear Shock: Fox Float X2 Factory
Air pressure: 270psi
Tokens: all of them
Rebound, HSC, LSC: I don't know, my dad does it and I just run it!
Chain: Shimano
Cranks: Shimano Saint
Bottom Bracket: Shimano Saint
Pedals: Crankbrothers Stamp 7 Large
Rear derailleur: Shimano XT
Shifters: Shimano XT
Rims: DT Swiss FR1950
Tires: Michelin DH 34
Hubs: DT Swiss 240
Brakes: Shimano Saint
Handlebar: Burgtec Ride High Ratboy bars 38mm
Stem: Burgtec Enduro MK3
Grips: Sensus Swayze
Headset: FSA
Saddle: SDG Bel-Air V3
Seat Post: SDG Tellis
Filmed and Edited by Blur Media
Photos by Jonas Sjøgren
Thank you to Trysil Bike Arena
1) however much GT is paying brage, it’s not nearly enough.
2) i would love to see his collection of broken parts. It’s has to be massive.
3) racers turned freeriders/freestyle guys always make the best freeride/freestyle guys. Goes for bmx and MTB. Everything looks cooler at Mach speeds.
I give it 3 months in these conditions. Maybe his dad should change that as well
Other than that, nice shredding !
