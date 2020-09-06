Video: Brage Vestavik Builds and Shreds a Crazy Freeride Line in Norway

Back together with Brage Vestavik stacking clips in one of the sickest bike park trails out there. Set out to build a challenging trail for the experienced rider, and for the next generation to aspire to, Brage has really created something special at Trysil Bike Park. A huge skinny drop in to a gnarly wall ride, heavy hitters and large sends, this trail has it all.



This trail probably has some of the biggest sends we have ever shot. On our first walkthrough, we weren’t sure if Brage would be able to hit all the features, the course is crazy technical of course, but mainly because Brage was so worn out from all the digging. He was a broken man. There was also a concern if we would be able to finish shooting because he hadn’t really made any test runs and some of the final adjustments on the trail weren’t done until the very last day.



A serious amount of effort was put down in front of and behind the lens - pushing the limits of both crew and rider — BlurMedia