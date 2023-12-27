Video: Brage Vestavik Freeriding in Spain for 'Lost Wisdom'

Dec 27, 2023
by Sarah Moore  


Hucks, loam, skinnies and a big crash.

bigquotesHad more footage from a trip to Spain in spring 2022 shooting for @tetongravityresearch Esperanto. Stoked to put this together with director Jeremy Grant and my crew @BLURMEDIA!

Super hyped on @TryggLind creating the song for the edit!Brage Vestavik

Shot by: Clay Porter, Jeremy Grant, Aaron Whitley & Jonathon Chandler
Grade by: Axel Rødningen
Sound by: Keith White

Posted In:
Videos Brage Vestavik


11 Comments
  • 14 0
 In a world where the word “freeride” is thrown around pretty loosely, Brage consistently lives up to it. Always a must watch.
  • 3 0
 Brage throws himself around pretty loosely
  • 8 0
 The ancient warlock Viking mercilessly bends metal and ore into the earth, forging petrified clouds of loam and ash, you can hear the belabored cries of spindle and bearing creaking under the ungodly force. His lightning steed plows through iron and stone, shaking earth with every hammering blow.
  • 7 0
 So that’s what they mean by “shred.”
  • 6 0
 Dude could rock a full face horned Viking helmet. No problem. Respect.
  • 3 0
 Can't forget about his other edit from last year.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=IG5sGEJdWXE
  • 1 0
 everybody should have a listen to @TryggLind’s «Dimmu topptur» movie for some great music and westcoast skiing

youtube.com/watch?v=_WJ51zL_1jo&si=fPXd2W4GDVbrsm2Q
  • 1 0
 Brage our sport is better because of your style and dedication! Thank you!
  • 2 0
 rawer the raw
  • 2 0
 rough and raw AF
Below threshold threads are hidden







