Video: Brage Vestavik Freeriding in Spain for 'Lost Wisdom'
Dec 27, 2023
by
Sarah Moore
11 Comments
Hucks, loam, skinnies and a big crash.
Had more footage from a trip to Spain in spring 2022 shooting for @tetongravityresearch Esperanto. Stoked to put this together with director Jeremy Grant and my crew
@BLURMEDIA
!
Super hyped on @TryggLind creating the song for the edit!
—
Brage Vestavik
Shot by: Clay Porter, Jeremy Grant, Aaron Whitley & Jonathon Chandler
Grade by: Axel Rødningen
Sound by: Keith White
Posted In:
Videos
Brage Vestavik
Author Info:
sarahmoore
Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,212 articles
11 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
14
0
Longroadtonowhere
(1 hours ago)
In a world where the word “freeride” is thrown around pretty loosely, Brage consistently lives up to it. Always a must watch.
[Reply]
3
0
mkul7r4
(33 mins ago)
Brage throws himself around pretty loosely
[Reply]
8
0
blissindex
(1 hours ago)
The ancient warlock Viking mercilessly bends metal and ore into the earth, forging petrified clouds of loam and ash, you can hear the belabored cries of spindle and bearing creaking under the ungodly force. His lightning steed plows through iron and stone, shaking earth with every hammering blow.
[Reply]
7
0
idecic
(57 mins ago)
So that’s what they mean by “shred.”
[Reply]
6
0
StewartHowe
(40 mins ago)
Dude could rock a full face horned Viking helmet. No problem. Respect.
[Reply]
3
0
MOBrules
(20 mins ago)
Can't forget about his other edit from last year.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=IG5sGEJdWXE
[Reply]
1
0
Ynotgorilla
(6 mins ago)
everybody should have a listen to @TryggLind’s «Dimmu topptur» movie for some great music and westcoast skiing
youtube.com/watch?v=_WJ51zL_1jo&si=fPXd2W4GDVbrsm2Q
[Reply]
1
0
freeridemafia420
(0 mins ago)
Brage our sport is better because of your style and dedication! Thank you!
[Reply]
2
0
slayerdegnar
(1 hours ago)
rawer the raw
[Reply]
2
0
slayerdegnar
(44 mins ago)
rough and raw AF
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
1
7
JonDud
(25 mins ago)
remove that 'music' and you have a perfect video.
[Reply]
