Video: Brage Vestavik Gets Creative in Norway

Aug 23, 2019
by Sarah Moore  

"Find Your Flow" is an edit produced by Blur Media during a couple of hot summer days at Trysil Bike Arena, Norway, with Brage Vestavik. Trysil is known as a more mellow family-friendly place to ride, but Brage shows that everyone is able to have fun there, and ride the trails in many different ways!

bigquotesTrysil is one of the sickest places to ride bikes. I'm having fun on every trail, you can ride it in so many different ways and actually shred the place hard. Not too steep, and not too flat, you kinda have to work a little to keep the speed up and get a good feeling of flow! I want to show that you can ride a trail in different ways, and that’s what I love about riding, endless possibilities.Brage Vestavik

Trysil Bike Arena is Scandinavia's largest trail bike park, with 50 km of purposed built trails and 100 km of natural trails. With a wide variety of trails to suit everyones level of riding, and also has a skill park with pump tracks, dirt jumps and north shores. All of this is just the beginning for Trysil!

Brage Vestavik
5 Comments

  • + 4
 That first manual to nose bonk was SICK. Awesome riding all around.
  • + 5
 Sick riding!
  • + 2
 Cheers Boss!! Lots of inspiration from you!
  • + 3
 This is actually insane!!!
  • + 2
 So much skill.

