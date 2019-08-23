Video: Brage Vestavik Gets Creative in Norway

Trysil is one of the sickest places to ride bikes. I'm having fun on every trail, you can ride it in so many different ways and actually shred the place hard. Not too steep, and not too flat, you kinda have to work a little to keep the speed up and get a good feeling of flow! I want to show that you can ride a trail in different ways, and that’s what I love about riding, endless possibilities. — Brage Vestavik