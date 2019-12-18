Video: Brage Vestavik Makes the Most of Sloppy Winter Conditions in 'Time is Now'

Dec 18, 2019
by Sarah Moore  


Brage Vestavik is back in his hometown Mysen, Norway. He spends most of his off-season doing what he loves, digging, riding and hanging out with Blur Media. Mysen does not really have any mountains, and the biggest hill is the same height as the last drop in the edit...

In the end of the season after a lot of traveling, all I wanna do is get home and do this! Dig trails and ride them after. Me and Blur Media had three days of filming at my home trails with some heavy weather each day! Honestly, I didn't really think it would be possible to ride at time. From snow and frozen trails hard as concrete to rain, thick mud and soft rutted lips! But it feels the best when you make it work out there with your good friends! Me and Blur didn't really have any plan with this edit, we just went out and had some fun. Big up to my fam Grandpa, Dad and a few local shredders for helping me with some trail building! Everyone should get out and build something, the feeling of riding something after working hard on it is the best!—Brage Vestavik














5 Comments

  • 2 0
 Great vid, what off season. The only issue I have is the more bike park jump trails I built get destroyed in one run. Have to build more winter time slop trails.
  • 3 0
 I've been looking forward to this video. Turned out so good!
  • 1 0
 Cheers! Stoked to hear that!
  • 2 0
 the beats the production and the riding. all ballzzz
  • 1 0
 @BrageVestavik1 is one of my favorite riders to watch right now. Great riding, digging and editing.

Post a Comment



