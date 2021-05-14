Video: Brage Vestavik Reflects on His Jaw-Dropping X Games Segment

May 14, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

In the latest behind-the-scenes of that outrageous edit, Brage lets us in on what was going through his mind on each feature in his X Games Real MTB segment.

16 Comments

  • 14 1
 still think he should've taken home #1, yeah brandon's was immaculate.. but brage brought something that people HAD to see. this segment was the biggest one the xgames had, who brought in all the viewers? brage did. insane work went into this, from the building to the riding i'm still wow-ed
  • 3 0
 Agree. Should have been Gold.
  • 2 1
 If you look at the YouTube view counts as of right now Danny’s video has more than 5 times the views of anyone else at 2.6M. Brage’s video was sick but i don’t see the evidence that he “brought in all the viewers”.
  • 1 1
 Such a rad video. I loved the vibe of it all. I see why Semenuk won based on the criteria and the actual level of riding he does. But even then, it could have been either of them taking the top medal home. Brage's definitely got me more fired up though, and fully deserved the people's choice. I think Danny was the one who brought all the views to the X games real MTbBbecause of his viewership. His video is at just under 2.7m views on youtube, while Brage and Semenuk are almost tied at ~440k views. His had more views than the rest of the videos put together.
  • 1 0
 @MrSweez: because "subscribers" probably?
  • 7 0
 Get him to Rampage!
  • 3 0
 This dude is an absolute tank. Breaks his ankle, continually just beats the hell out of himself and just comes back for more. Hell of a line, even better ride and video.
  • 4 0
 Dude was robbed of the win
  • 3 0
 Everytime I see it I am blown away again. This is the video of the year if not the decade.
  • 2 0
 I feel like he didn't get enough credit from the judges for doing a crank flip onto a round log to 360 out. The whole video is freaking wild.
  • 2 0
 my ankles hurt just watching that lol so sick
  • 2 0
 How does he rotate the bike with balls that big?
  • 3 0
 Brage got robbed
  • 2 1
 Mental stuff. His body is not going to last if he continues like this.
  • 3 1
 Brage got robbed.
  • 1 0
 Biking Viking!!!

