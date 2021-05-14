Pinkbike.com
Video: Brage Vestavik Reflects on His Jaw-Dropping X Games Segment
May 14, 2021
by
Alicia Leggett
In the latest behind-the-scenes of that outrageous edit, Brage lets us in on what was going through his mind on each feature in his X Games Real MTB segment.
Videos
Video
Brage Vestavik
X Games
X Games Real MTB 2021
16 Comments
Score
Time
14
1
crysvb
(30 mins ago)
still think he should've taken home #1, yeah brandon's was immaculate.. but brage brought something that people HAD to see. this segment was the biggest one the xgames had, who brought in all the viewers? brage did. insane work went into this, from the building to the riding i'm still wow-ed
[Reply]
3
0
thestreetsofsf
(15 mins ago)
Agree. Should have been Gold.
[Reply]
2
1
MrSweez
(14 mins ago)
If you look at the YouTube view counts as of right now Danny’s video has more than 5 times the views of anyone else at 2.6M. Brage’s video was sick but i don’t see the evidence that he “brought in all the viewers”.
[Reply]
1
1
leon-forfar
(13 mins ago)
Such a rad video. I loved the vibe of it all. I see why Semenuk won based on the criteria and the actual level of riding he does. But even then, it could have been either of them taking the top medal home. Brage's definitely got me more fired up though, and fully deserved the people's choice. I think Danny was the one who brought all the views to the X games real MTbBbecause of his viewership. His video is at just under 2.7m views on youtube, while Brage and Semenuk are almost tied at ~440k views. His had more views than the rest of the videos put together.
[Reply]
1
0
mi-bike
(0 mins ago)
@MrSweez
: because "subscribers" probably?
[Reply]
7
0
Jaylynx
(23 mins ago)
Get him to Rampage!
[Reply]
3
0
wilsonians
(33 mins ago)
This dude is an absolute tank. Breaks his ankle, continually just beats the hell out of himself and just comes back for more. Hell of a line, even better ride and video.
[Reply]
4
0
eaurouge
(34 mins ago)
Dude was robbed of the win
[Reply]
3
0
GregorHayes
(21 mins ago)
Everytime I see it I am blown away again. This is the video of the year if not the decade.
[Reply]
2
0
friendlyfoe
(11 mins ago)
I feel like he didn't get enough credit from the judges for doing a crank flip onto a round log to 360 out. The whole video is freaking wild.
[Reply]
2
0
stainerdome
(35 mins ago)
my ankles hurt just watching that lol so sick
[Reply]
2
0
one4house
(28 mins ago)
How does he rotate the bike with balls that big?
[Reply]
3
0
KSP-PRODUCTIONS
(17 mins ago)
Brage got robbed
[Reply]
2
1
DaveGFC
(34 mins ago)
Mental stuff. His body is not going to last if he continues like this.
[Reply]
3
1
nicktapias
(18 mins ago)
Brage got robbed.
[Reply]
1
0
Jolinwood
(12 mins ago)
Biking Viking!!!
[Reply]
