Video: Brage Vestavik Shreds Massive Jumps and Drops On His Own B-Rage Trail

Sep 18, 2020
by GT Bicycles  

bigquotesMassive jumps, drops, and wallrides; take a lap with Brage Vestavik down his freshly built B-Rage trail at Trysil Bike Arena.


Rider: Brage Vestavik
Produced by: BLUR MEDIA
FPV Drone: Even Braaten

Learn more about the making of B-Rage here.


4 Comments

  • 5 0
 Viking beast rips up woods and conquers.
  • 3 0
 How do I become friends with Brage?
  • 2 0
 Someone: Chill, bro.

Brage: Never
  • 1 0
 Bad ass!

Post a Comment



