Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Brage Vestavik Shreds Massive Jumps and Drops On His Own B-Rage Trail
Sep 18, 2020
by
GT Bicycles
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Massive jumps, drops, and wallrides; take a lap with Brage Vestavik down his freshly built B-Rage trail at Trysil Bike Arena.
Rider: Brage Vestavik
Produced by: BLUR MEDIA
FPV Drone: Even Braaten
Learn more about the making of B-Rage
here
.
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
GT
Brage Vestavik
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Video: We Actually Tested Our Bike From The Future - The Grim Donut Part 2
111562 views
Disabled Rider Calls for Empathy and Kindness After Being Challenged on Trails
79856 views
11 of the Best New Flat Pedal Shoes Ridden & Rated
58350 views
Bike vs Bike: Connor Fearon's 2007 Kona Stab Deluxe vs 2020 Operator
52517 views
Video: Salsa's New Blackthorn Trail Bike - First Look
50082 views
Video: Giant's New Trance X Advanced Pro 29 - First Look
44717 views
The Best Tech From Val di Sole Downhill World Cups
40104 views
Interview: Manon Carpenter 3 Years Post Racing Retirement
35581 views
4 Comments
Score
Time
5
0
BMXrad
(1 hours ago)
Viking beast rips up woods and conquers.
[Reply]
3
0
chriskneeland
(1 hours ago)
How do I become friends with Brage?
[Reply]
2
0
Dnik
(51 mins ago)
Someone: Chill, bro.
Brage: Never
[Reply]
1
0
Aneijodefamilia
(23 mins ago)
Bad ass!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007800
Mobile Version of Website
4 Comments
Brage: Never
Post a Comment