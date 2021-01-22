Video: Brage Vestavik Signs with GT for Another 2 Years

I couldn't be more stoked to continue with GT Bicycles for the future! I'm all about Good Times so I feel right at home. Excited to join the Wing [Project] Team with a group of legends!! Lets gooo!!! — Brage Vestavik

2020 was a year of doom and gloom, but a few highlights blasted through the darkness to put smiles on everyone's faces, and for GT, Brage Vestavik brought some massive grins (and massive hits) to the world with his jibbing, slashing and insane sends this past year.We're proud to announce that we will be continuing with the B-rage for another 2 years. Brage will also be getting the much-deserved bump to the GT Wing Project, joining forces (and Fury's, get it?) with Hans Rey, Tyler McCaul, David Lieb, and Rachel Strait.The entire brand family is stoked to have him continuing to blast his good vibes and great riding aboard GT!Yesterday, Brage suffered a pretty nasty broken foot and is undergoing surgery today. We're sending healing vibes his way and know he'll be back in no time!