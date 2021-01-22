Video: Brage Vestavik Signs with GT for Another 2 Years

Jan 22, 2021
by GT Bicycles  


2020 was a year of doom and gloom, but a few highlights blasted through the darkness to put smiles on everyone's faces, and for GT, Brage Vestavik brought some massive grins (and massive hits) to the world with his jibbing, slashing and insane sends this past year.

We're proud to announce that we will be continuing with the B-rage for another 2 years. Brage will also be getting the much-deserved bump to the GT Wing Project, joining forces (and Fury's, get it?) with Hans Rey, Tyler McCaul, David Lieb, and Rachel Strait.

The entire brand family is stoked to have him continuing to blast his good vibes and great riding aboard GT!

bigquotesI couldn't be more stoked to continue with GT Bicycles for the future! I'm all about Good Times so I feel right at home. Excited to join the Wing [Project] Team with a group of legends!! Lets gooo!!!Brage Vestavik

Yesterday, Brage suffered a pretty nasty broken foot and is undergoing surgery today. We're sending healing vibes his way and know he'll be back in no time!

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Racing Rumours GT Brage Vestavik


Must Read This Week
Opinion: How True is the 'Dudes Who Shred' vs 'YouTubers' Meme?
67663 views
Colorado-Based Myth Cycles Releases the Zodiac: A US Made Steel, Single-Pivot, Full Suspension 29er
61977 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Important Are Water Bottles?
57865 views
The 20 Top Pinkbike Comments of 2020
55839 views
Emily Batty Signs With Canyon
49604 views
Video: Ibis's New Aluminum Ripley is More Metal, More Slacker
44073 views
First Ride: 2021 Devinci Marshall - Aluminum, Affordable, & Made in Canada
42712 views
‘I Started Seeing the Good in Life’ - What Do Mountain Biking’s New ‘Pandemic Riders’ Think of the Sport so Far?
41129 views

6 Comments

  • 4 0
 He's an incredible shredder and chock full of bangers. Seems like the right idea.
  • 3 0
 GT are either sending him frames monthly or they are absolutely indestructible. The stuff that Brage puts his bikes through is downright insane.
  • 4 0
 yeah, he had already a foot in the factory!
  • 3 0
 My favorite non-racing dedicated rider, sick style.
  • 3 0
 Yeeeow stoked! Let the GoodTimes roll!!!
  • 3 0
 Shredder!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007354
Mobile Version of Website