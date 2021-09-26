Video: Brage Vestavik's Extended Cut of his Wild X Games RealMTB Edit

Sep 26, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesWhen we suddenly received an invitation to the inaugural X Games Real MTB in September last year, we couldn’t believe it. We felt honoured to be able to represent mountain biking in X Games together with the biggest names in the sport. We didn’t really know what the expectations were, so we just went deep into the forest doing what we love - digging, riding and filming. We have always been influenced by old school mountain bike movies like the New World Disorder series, but wanted to maintain our “signature style” which we have developed together through various edits in the last couple of years.

For the segment we were only able to show 90 seconds of what became a 6 month long production period. We had so much more footage we wanted to show and decided to put together a film, to reveal more of what went down. Join our journey from mid-September to the end of January. Bigger, longer and uncut!

The Saga is divided into parts of each of the features Brage was scoping, digging and riding. It was all shot during the harsh conditions of the Norwegian off-season in the forests and neighborhoods of Brage’s hometown, Mysen. Blur Media

bigquotesOne of the heaviest but best periods of my life. I wouldn’t have change a thing. Being out in the woods from morning till 2 in the night everyday, it felt like living in the woods at some point, you just fall in love with the deep. It has pushed me further and I couldn’t be more stoked on what to come. I cant thank everyone involved enough, we did this toughener. Brage Vestavik











Videos Brage Vestavik X Games X Games Real MTB 2021


6 Comments

  • 5 0
 This longer edit will win, for sure. There’s a runoff between the top two, right? Right?
  • 1 0
 Serious respect for this guy, he's tougher than a viking. Nothing builds character like digging in the slop - some of the hardest and most rewarding work you can do. Oh, and that left hand turn at 7.07...
  • 1 0
 This edit could substitude a entire weekend of Friday Fail, Saturday Send and Sunday Save
  • 1 0
 Chainsaws?
  • 1 0
 Dude
  • 1 0
 Víking!

