Video: Brage Vestavik's Extended Cut of his Wild X Games RealMTB Edit

When we suddenly received an invitation to the inaugural X Games Real MTB in September last year, we couldn’t believe it. We felt honoured to be able to represent mountain biking in X Games together with the biggest names in the sport. We didn’t really know what the expectations were, so we just went deep into the forest doing what we love - digging, riding and filming. We have always been influenced by old school mountain bike movies like the New World Disorder series, but wanted to maintain our “signature style” which we have developed together through various edits in the last couple of years.



For the segment we were only able to show 90 seconds of what became a 6 month long production period. We had so much more footage we wanted to show and decided to put together a film, to reveal more of what went down. Join our journey from mid-September to the end of January. Bigger, longer and uncut!



The Saga is divided into parts of each of the features Brage was scoping, digging and riding. It was all shot during the harsh conditions of the Norwegian off-season in the forests and neighborhoods of Brage’s hometown, Mysen. — Blur Media