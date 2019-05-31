VIDEOS

Video: Brage Vestavik's Huge Sends on 20 Second Trails

May 31, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  


'Out There' is a film produced by Blur Media during Brage Vestavik's off-season - hanging out, digging and riding in his small hometown Mysen, Norway. Mysen does not have any mountains or big hills, and the longest trail is about 20 seconds long, but Brage is still out there doing what he loves to do.


bigquotesI almost love digging as much as I love riding, so this has been a really fun project for me. I'm just going out, doing what I love with my good friends in the woods. We've basically been filming trough the whole winter, but it's been on & off with bad weather, snow and ice, which made it hard finishing some of the building ready for riding. I wanna thank some of the locals that been helping me building some of the features, and my dad for always being out there helping us.Brage Vestavik







Photos by Mayhemedia

4 Comments

  • + 4
 Its not about length its what you do with it that counts.
  • + 1
 That's what she said.
  • + 1
 RAD ~ First comment is the Best!
In California that would get torn down in... 20 Seconds!
  • + 1
 Well that was good

