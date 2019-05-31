Video: Brage Vestavik's Huge Sends on 20 Second Trails

I almost love digging as much as I love riding, so this has been a really fun project for me. I'm just going out, doing what I love with my good friends in the woods. We've basically been filming trough the whole winter, but it's been on & off with bad weather, snow and ice, which made it hard finishing some of the building ready for riding. I wanna thank some of the locals that been helping me building some of the features, and my dad for always being out there helping us. — Brage Vestavik