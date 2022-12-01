Video: Brake Like a Boss - How To Bike Season 2 Episode 4

Dec 1, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  

HOW TO BIKE
SEASON 2 EPISODE 4


Ben Cathro is back with another season of How to Bike. This time he is taking the learning process further with hands-on tips and tricks that will help you get better at mountain biking.

Braking is learned by all but only mastered by a few. Join Ben as he explains the principles of braking and drills that will have you slowing quicker so you can go faster.



Huge thanks to the brands who have helped make How To Bike Season 2 happen.

Continental - tires
Shimano - drivetrain, brakes and pedals
Santa Cruz - frames
Reserve Wheels - wheels
Dharco - clothing
Deity - cockpit & saddle
Bluegrass - helmets and protection
Adidas Five Ten - footwear
Swatch - official timing
Cushcore - inserts
Ohlins - suspension
RideWrap - frame protection
Outside - support
Pinkbike Racing




Cam Zink's advanced trail riding progression course.

Outside Learn offers courses and lessons from riders like Cam Zink and Joey Schusler for everything from basic trail skills to advanced jumps and drops. Learn more.


13 Comments

  • 14 0
 I worked for 10 years in the automotive field teaching skid control and collision avoidance. Hundreds of hours on the skid pad. We used the term threshold breaking to describe that sense of modulation. Bringing the wheel to the point of locking (threshold of traction) and then easing back enough to get the wheel rolling again. Learning the sensation difference between the locked wheel and the rolling wheel. Maximum braking is in that pocket and modulation keeps you there. Interesting connection between braking and vision was that if the eyes lock on a target the brakes lock too. If you can unlock your eyes from a stationary point the body tends to unlock the brakes and find the threshold. If the vision stays locked so do the brakes.
Thanks for the great content Ben.
  • 5 0
 "Howling brakes means they are contaminated with oil".

Generally true... but there needs to be a huge asterix saying something like this.

*Unless they're wet, then its totally normal for them to honk/howl for a bit until they evaporate the water off.
  • 8 0
 Step one: throw away your guides
  • 4 0
 Guides will have you going plenty fast, you only stop because you crashed.
  • 1 0
 Critical step.
  • 6 0
 Front brake on the right hand??? I'm calling the cops...
  • 4 2
 Your brakes are not even at the right place my poor Ben Wink
I worked 4 months in Chamonix renting bikes for Brits, Aussies, Kiwis and such... and everytime I was gentle enough to reverse their brakes before they die. I think I'm kind of a good dude Smile
  • 4 0
 How do you play skidendo if you don't have any friends? Asking for a friend.
  • 2 0
 Gotta keep this under wraps for Friday Fails!
  • 2 0
 Get xt brakes and push them last second that's it to go fast boys
  • 1 0
 Another good one from Cathro
  • 2 1
 Best videos on the internet. Including the NSFW ones.
  • 1 0
 Bosses don’t brake





