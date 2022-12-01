Video: Brake Like a Boss - How To Bike Season 2 Episode 4

HOW TO BIKE
SEASON 2 EPISODE 4
Ben Cathro is back with another season of How to Bike. This time he is taking the learning process further with hands-on tips and tricks that will help you get better at mountain biking.
Braking is learned by all but only mastered by a few. Join Ben as he explains the principles of braking and drills that will have you slowing quicker so you can go faster.
Thanks for the great content Ben.
Generally true... but there needs to be a huge asterix saying something like this.
*Unless they're wet, then its totally normal for them to honk/howl for a bit until they evaporate the water off.
I worked 4 months in Chamonix renting bikes for Brits, Aussies, Kiwis and such... and everytime I was gentle enough to reverse their brakes before they die. I think I'm kind of a good dude