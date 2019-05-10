Video: Brakeless Bike Trials in the Czech Republic

Tackling the hardest feature of the video - the wooden spool The crew, from left to right - Jan Bílý, Vašek Kolář, Benjamin Jícha

My name is Vašek Kolář, I'm riding bike trials for over twenty years and I am a nine-time World Champion in bike trials. Every year at the beginning or end of the season I shoot a video, because the schedule is usually open and there are no major competitions. Two years back it was my pallet project "One Shot - The Pallets". Last year I did some bike shows in Abu Dhabi, so I used the free time between shows to shoot a street trial video all by myself, which you can find on my YouTube channel.This year I wanted to shoot a video on my new 24" inch street trial bike, and to do it brakeless. Riding trials without brakes is very difficult, maybe even unimaginable for some, but when you know where to land and can react and control the bike the right way, then it is possible and the riding has more flow because there is no braking.Before flying to Spain for a training camp this spring, I decided to visit my friends in České Budějovice, as they have plenty of experience with shooting videos and riding bikes as well. We were shooting for three days straight and all went according to plan, except for the last clip with the wooden spool which took me about three hours to complete cleanly. The whole video is shot in České Budějovice and it was created by my friends from ER Crew, namely Benjamin Jícha who did most of the shooting and editing. Big thank you also goes to Jan Bílý for additional filming and also to Dominik Puffer, Jan Hála and Filip Rýc for help during the shoot. I have many interesting ideas for the upcoming season, stay tuned!!