Video: Brandon Semenuk's Acid Drop from the Top - Red Bull Rampage 2022

We've seen several videos this week of Brandon Semenuk's entrance off the start platform at Red Bull Rampage in Virgin, Utah and today, Andrew Shandro from Trek captured this video of him nailing the acid drop entry to his run ahead of finals tomorrow.
Our team on the ground says that, as is usually the case with Rampage features, this clip absolutely does not to the drop justice. It is 15 feet straight down from the wood to the top of the landing with a heinously fast runout. Tom Van Steenbergen did the first caveman / acid drop entry into his Rampage line in 2017
.Please note: due to projected wind in the afternoon, the new start time of Red Bull Rampage is 10:30 AM MDT, half an hour earlier than it was initially scheduled to be.
