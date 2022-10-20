Video: Brandon Semenuk's Acid Drop from the Top - Red Bull Rampage 2022

Oct 20, 2022
by Sarah Moore  

We've seen several videos this week of Brandon Semenuk's entrance off the start platform at Red Bull Rampage in Virgin, Utah and today, Andrew Shandro from Trek captured this video of him nailing the acid drop entry to his run ahead of finals tomorrow.

Our team on the ground says that, as is usually the case with Rampage features, this clip absolutely does not to the drop justice. It is 15 feet straight down from the wood to the top of the landing with a heinously fast runout. Tom Van Steenbergen did the first caveman / acid drop entry into his Rampage line in 2017.

Pick your own adventure - extreme mode.
Straight down the gut.

Please note: due to projected wind in the afternoon, the new start time of Red Bull Rampage is 10:30 AM MDT, half an hour earlier than it was initially scheduled to be.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos SRAM Brandon Semenuk Red Bull Rampage Red Bull Rampage 2022


Must Read This Week
Mountain Bikes Don’t Need to Be Complicated: 5 Places Where Less is More
71968 views
It’s Time to Recalibrate Our Ideas About Chainstay Length
50573 views
18 Bikes of Red Bull Rampage 2022 - Vote For Your Favorite
48544 views
Revolution Bike Park Closes Indefinitely
43023 views
Bike Check: This Actofive P-Train CNC is a Rolling Test Lab
42487 views
Intense Launches 2023 Tracer 29
38368 views
First Look: BMC Fourstroke AMP LT - Downcountry Motorized
37437 views
Slack Randoms: AirTag Bells, Canyon Partners with F1's Valtteri Bottas, Jet Engine Blowouts & More
36688 views

19 Comments

  • 10 0
 Oh so that's the only possible way to hit that drop. OK sure, why not. Its so scary how steep that is and unreal how easy and controlled he made that look. I cannot friggen wait.
  • 6 0
 Dude is bonkers. Comes off a race, wins the ARA championship, heads to Utah, and then this. Heck ya. Send it!
  • 4 0
 Just going to walk up to the start of rampage, point the bike away from the landing, jump off this ledge annnnd he's gone. Poof! All gone.
  • 3 0
 Holy shit. Literally yelled that out loud at my work. Acquired an audience rather quickly
  • 1 1
 Don't get me wrong, it's way sick and I love the move. But remember when Tom Van Steenburgen did it in 2017 without practice (to my knowledge) to start his run... With a cliff on one side... Not in a valley... And got like a .5 point improvement? But the world blows up when Semenuk does it...
  • 4 1
 finally someone remembered its called an acid drop
  • 3 1
 it's a caveman.
  • 3 0
 His style and skill is very reminiscent of mine, Said nobody.
  • 3 0
 So fucking bonkers
  • 3 0
 That’s insanity
  • 2 0
 Yeahhh!!! Fucken Helll!!!!!
  • 1 0
 Just a walk in the (Jurassic) park.
  • 2 0
 HAMMER!!!!! Eek
  • 1 0
 Win it for T O’Neil B. He’s had a shitty year…
  • 2 0
 hes not human
  • 2 1
 Your 2022 ARA Champion and 2022 Rampage Champion.
  • 1 0
 So safe
  • 15 16
 Let's go Brandon!
  • 1 3
 looks like a session





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009632
Mobile Version of Website