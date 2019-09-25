Pinkbike.com
Video: Brandon Semenuk & his DH Bike in 'Act.1'
Sep 25, 2019
by
Brian Park
Those turn ups are so damn clean.
Videos
Revel Co
Brandon Semenuk
8 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
talhaslam
(5 mins ago)
Dudes not even a mountain biker he’s a straight up contortionist I love it
[Reply]
1
0
danielfeary
(4 mins ago)
He's really improving. If he keeps this up he could be a big name someday. Keep it up Bryan Samenuk
[Reply]
2
1
sewer-rat
(5 mins ago)
Just one World Cup , just one race!! Silence us
[Reply]
1
0
phastlikedatnascar
(4 mins ago)
No
#downcountry
tag for this one
@mikelevy
?
[Reply]
1
0
FRDK-93
(2 mins ago)
After 1.45 min you're like "I'm gonna hit that replay button right now!"
[Reply]
1
0
Desertrat3511
(5 mins ago)
Cool.
[Reply]
1
1
masonguy
(5 mins ago)
Semenuk wears mike levy pajamas
[Reply]
2
1
Voreis
Plus
(5 mins ago)
Stylin!
[Reply]
