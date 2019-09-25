Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Video: Brandon Semenuk & his DH Bike in 'Act.1'

Sep 25, 2019
by Brian Park  

Those turn ups are so damn clean.

Posted In:
Videos Revel Co Brandon Semenuk


8 Comments

  • 2 0
 Dudes not even a mountain biker he’s a straight up contortionist I love it
  • 1 0
 He's really improving. If he keeps this up he could be a big name someday. Keep it up Bryan Samenuk
  • 2 1
 Just one World Cup , just one race!! Silence us
  • 1 0
 No #downcountry tag for this one @mikelevy?
  • 1 0
 After 1.45 min you're like "I'm gonna hit that replay button right now!"
  • 1 0
 Cool.
  • 1 1
 Semenuk wears mike levy pajamas
  • 2 1
 Stylin!

