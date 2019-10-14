Video: Brandon Semenuk & His Slope Bike in 'Act.II'

Oct 14, 2019
by Brian Park  


Video: Rupert Walker / Revel Co
Photos: Toby Cowley

Is it too much to hope for an Act.3?

Watch Act.1 here.


Photo by Toby Cowley.

Photo by Toby Cowley.

Photo by Toby Cowley.

Photo by Toby Cowley.


5 Comments

  • 1 0
 Well thanks again Brandon. Once again, when I feel like I'm starting to feel like I'm becoming a pretty decent rider, you go ahead and release one of these edits, blow everybody's minds, and make me feel pretty shitty about myself. I think I'm gonna go eat my feelings away now. I'm starting to think maybe CGI??
  • 1 0
 This feels like the build up to an announcement and I think the white jeans are a give away . Will Semenuk be the new man from del monte?
  • 1 0
 Here for the comments :popcorn:
  • 1 0
 What's the tune? I like it

Post a Comment



