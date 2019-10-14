Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Crankworx
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Brandon Semenuk & His Slope Bike in 'Act.II'
Oct 14, 2019
by
Brian Park
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Video: Rupert Walker / Revel Co
Photos: Toby Cowley
Is it too much to hope for an Act.3?
Watch Act.1 here
.
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Revel Co
Brandon Semenuk
Rupert Walker
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Jordie Lunn Passes Away After Crash in Mexico
415175 views
Throwback Thursday: 19 Bikes From Red Bull Rampage 2012
67189 views
Video: Johannes Fischbach’s Massive 140 Meter Ski Jump Crash - Updated with Behind the Scenes
61345 views
Review: 6 Months With RockShox's Wireless Reverb AXS Dropper Post
56264 views
Interview: Katie Holden Explains How Formation Is More Than "Women's Rampage"
51466 views
Review: Can Manitou's Mezzer Pro Fork Compete With the Best?
50763 views
Pinkbike Poll: Will Your Next Bike Have More or Less Suspension Travel?
43858 views
Review: Santa Cruz V10 29 - A Highly Refined & Rapid DH Race Bike
39898 views
5 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
jomacba
(4 mins ago)
Well thanks again Brandon. Once again, when I feel like I'm starting to feel like I'm becoming a pretty decent rider, you go ahead and release one of these edits, blow everybody's minds, and make me feel pretty shitty about myself. I think I'm gonna go eat my feelings away now. I'm starting to think maybe CGI??
[Reply]
1
0
jimoxbox
(2 mins ago)
This feels like the build up to an announcement and I think the white jeans are a give away . Will Semenuk be the new man from del monte?
[Reply]
1
0
dea7hadder
(3 mins ago)
Here for the comments :popcorn:
[Reply]
1
0
Merohedra
(3 mins ago)
What's the tune? I like it
[Reply]
1
0
Try-To-Be-Positive-My-Dude
(8 mins ago)
.3
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.014303
Mobile Version of Website
5 Comments
Post a Comment