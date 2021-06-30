Video: Brandon Semenuk & Owen Marks in 'Shadow Play'

Jun 30, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesBrandon Semenuk and Owen Marks, dancing in the shadows. Sound By Keith White Audio, Music by The Night Beats.Isaac Wallen


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Brandon Semenuk Owen Marks


15 Comments

  • 11 1
 obligatory "hey that rally driver is pretty decent at this mtb thing" comment
  • 10 1
 Brandon Semenuk without the "must watch"??!! PB are you testing for new analytics?
  • 6 0
 Not sure where to post this, but the lady that caused that huge wreck with her sign in the TDF was just arrested.
  • 1 0
 Did her grandparents turn her in? hehe
  • 4 1
 Great video but holy shit they cranked the contrast slider a lil far. Had to squint to see Owen in a black t-shirt and could barely make out the features. Again great vid besides that
  • 9 3
 haha.. Vimeo
  • 4 1
 I guess O-Sho was in there, right. Why even put his name, that was all Semenuk, which is fine, but I wanted to see Owen ride too.
  • 3 0
 This was good, good to see some new tricks, filming and song were on point as well.
  • 3 0
 Another well done edit. NIce work Brandon
  • 3 0
 Wish there was more Obro!
  • 5 4
 Needs some naked girls or something.
  • 1 1
 I'm not certain here, but I think it was just black and white. Didn't see many shadows.
  • 1 0
 Great work @isaacwallen I really enjoyed this!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



