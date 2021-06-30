Pinkbike.com
Video: Brandon Semenuk & Owen Marks in 'Shadow Play'
Jun 30, 2021
by
James Smurthwaite
Brandon Semenuk and Owen Marks, dancing in the shadows. Sound By Keith White Audio, Music by The Night Beats.
Isaac Wallen
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Brandon Semenuk
Owen Marks
15 Comments
Score
Time
11
1
steezysam
(50 mins ago)
obligatory "hey that rally driver is pretty decent at this mtb thing" comment
[Reply]
10
1
gossman
(34 mins ago)
Brandon Semenuk without the "must watch"??!! PB are you testing for new analytics?
[Reply]
6
0
danielfloyd
(25 mins ago)
Not sure where to post this, but the lady that caused that huge wreck with her sign in the TDF was just arrested.
[Reply]
1
0
kcy4130
(12 mins ago)
Did her grandparents turn her in? hehe
[Reply]
4
1
Jackhowser
(27 mins ago)
Great video but holy shit they cranked the contrast slider a lil far. Had to squint to see Owen in a black t-shirt and could barely make out the features. Again great vid besides that
[Reply]
9
3
danielfloyd
(42 mins ago)
haha.. Vimeo
[Reply]
4
1
mattdavis458
(29 mins ago)
I guess O-Sho was in there, right. Why even put his name, that was all Semenuk, which is fine, but I wanted to see Owen ride too.
[Reply]
3
0
nyhc00
(41 mins ago)
This was good, good to see some new tricks, filming and song were on point as well.
[Reply]
3
0
yakimonti
(46 mins ago)
Another well done edit. NIce work Brandon
[Reply]
3
0
BMXJJ327
(31 mins ago)
Wish there was more Obro!
[Reply]
5
4
ReeferSouthrland
(38 mins ago)
Needs some naked girls or something.
[Reply]
1
1
redcorn
(13 mins ago)
I'm not certain here, but I think it was just black and white. Didn't see many shadows.
[Reply]
1
0
brianpark
Mod
Plus
(1 mins ago)
Great work
@isaacwallen
I really enjoyed this!
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
1
5
nozes
(19 mins ago)
Again a overstyled edit,not really a fan. It's the people who can't ride like this that need editing help.
[Reply]
3
0
isaacwallen
(9 mins ago)
Sorry to disappoint you Nozes!
[Reply]
