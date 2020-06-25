Video: Brandon Semenuk & The Vast Peaks of NZ in 'Elude'

Jun 25, 2020
by Sarah Moore  


High energy descent featuring Brandon Semenuk and the vast peaks of New Zealand.


Photo by Toby Cowley

Photo by Toby Cowley


11 Comments

  • 26 0
 All respect to Semenuk and his riding, but that was hard to watch. So much shaky, fast cutting footage. I get being artistic but that was a little overboard, couldn't even fully see/appreciate what tricks/style he was doing
  • 1 0
 Exactly. It looks more like a trailer to some full length film.
  • 1 0
 I'm glad I wasn't the only one. To be honest, it looks like it was directed by Rob Zombie.
  • 1 0
 its because it wasnt shot by revel co this time. love semenuk but mfw
  • 8 0
 so uh what happened... there seemed to be an earthquake the whole way through
  • 4 0
 meh. emperors new clothes.

more skill in his little finger than i'll ever have but want to watch / gawp at him actually riding.

more raw 100 please
  • 4 0
 Could be a fragrance coming out soon? Eau de Semenuk
  • 3 0
 I would watch Brandon Semenuk sitting on a couch all day.
  • 3 0
 almost gave me a seizure but, pretty sweet
  • 2 0
 Didn't realise Redbull were sponsoring video editors now too?! What happened... he did some jumps right?
  • 1 0
 H’mm, not the best trailer I’ve ever seen, and it features Semenuk so that’s saying a lot !

