Video: Brandon Semenuk & The Vast Peaks of NZ in 'Elude'
Jun 25, 2020
by
Sarah Moore
High energy descent featuring Brandon Semenuk and the vast peaks of New Zealand.
Photo by Toby Cowley
Photo by Toby Cowley
Regions in Article
New Zealand
Posted In:
Videos
Brandon Semenuk
11 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
26
0
Jackhowser
(55 mins ago)
All respect to Semenuk and his riding, but that was hard to watch. So much shaky, fast cutting footage. I get being artistic but that was a little overboard, couldn't even fully see/appreciate what tricks/style he was doing
[Reply]
1
0
mireksuchomel
(30 mins ago)
Exactly. It looks more like a trailer to some full length film.
[Reply]
1
0
jomacba
(24 mins ago)
I'm glad I wasn't the only one. To be honest, it looks like it was directed by Rob Zombie.
[Reply]
1
0
jakketayylor
(7 mins ago)
its because it wasnt shot by revel co this time. love semenuk but mfw
[Reply]
8
0
agarton
(53 mins ago)
so uh what happened... there seemed to be an earthquake the whole way through
[Reply]
4
0
pwn1
(47 mins ago)
meh. emperors new clothes.
more skill in his little finger than i'll ever have but want to watch / gawp at him actually riding.
more raw 100 please
[Reply]
4
0
jimoxbox
(53 mins ago)
Could be a fragrance coming out soon? Eau de Semenuk
[Reply]
3
0
chyu
(55 mins ago)
I would watch Brandon Semenuk sitting on a couch all day.
[Reply]
3
0
CompassionKing214
(45 mins ago)
almost gave me a seizure but, pretty sweet
[Reply]
2
0
jimherefordbmx
(43 mins ago)
Didn't realise Redbull were sponsoring video editors now too?! What happened... he did some jumps right?
[Reply]
1
0
mrfish
(6 mins ago)
H’mm, not the best trailer I’ve ever seen, and it features Semenuk so that’s saying a lot !
[Reply]
