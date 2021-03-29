Video: Brandon Semenuk Rides New Namesake Etnies Pro Shoe in 'Amygdala'





The Semenuk Pro is available on Brandon Semenuk’s first etnies pro shoe, the Semenuk Pro, launches globally today with his latest video project AMYGDALA. Located in the brain, a human’s amygdala literally represents their core fear system. This video makes viewers wonder if Semenuk chooses to ignore his amygdala or if he simply doesn’t have one.Brandon worked closely with the etnies design team to incorporate all of the needs of his high-speed, technical downhill and trail riding into the Semenuk pro. The shoe features a Force Shield reinforced upper, with an Ankle Shield to protect from inboard ankle impacts, while standing up to daily abuse. The outsole features a reinforced board lasted Pedal Shank in the midsole to provide needed support and pedaling efficiency. Pins easily drop right into the outsole tread pattern maximizing grip on the pedal, the laces easily stuff into the tongue lace pocket and the tongue gussets shield moisture, dirt, and debris.The Semenuk Pro is available on etnies.com today. — Etnies