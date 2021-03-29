Video: Brandon Semenuk Rides New Namesake Etnies Pro Shoe in 'Amygdala'

Mar 29, 2021
by Sarah Moore  


bigquotesBrandon Semenuk’s first etnies pro shoe, the Semenuk Pro, launches globally today with his latest video project AMYGDALA. Located in the brain, a human’s amygdala literally represents their core fear system. This video makes viewers wonder if Semenuk chooses to ignore his amygdala or if he simply doesn’t have one.

Brandon worked closely with the etnies design team to incorporate all of the needs of his high-speed, technical downhill and trail riding into the Semenuk pro. The shoe features a Force Shield reinforced upper, with an Ankle Shield to protect from inboard ankle impacts, while standing up to daily abuse. The outsole features a reinforced board lasted Pedal Shank in the midsole to provide needed support and pedaling efficiency. Pins easily drop right into the outsole tread pattern maximizing grip on the pedal, the laces easily stuff into the tongue lace pocket and the tongue gussets shield moisture, dirt, and debris. 

The Semenuk Pro is available on etnies.com today.Etnies





Posted In:
Videos Press Releases Shoes Etnies Brandon Semenuk


Must Read This Week
Throwback Thursday Quiz: Can You Guess these Retro Bikes From Their Silhouettes?
135478 views
Mountain Biker Stabbed by Hiker After Right of Way Dispute
116024 views
Review: The 2021 Specialized Turbo Levo is the New Benchmark
111390 views
First Look: SRAM Releases GX Eagle AXS Wireless Electronic Drivetrain
70250 views
How to Pump Your Bike, According to Physics
67596 views
Nerding Out: The Most Successful Enduro Bikes
58365 views
Canyon & Orange Comment on Delays Caused by Blocked Suez Canal
57712 views
Ship Stuck in Suez Canal May Further Contribute to Bike Parts Shortage
53768 views

7 Comments

  • 9 1
 When the videos private :/
  • 2 0
 And in the meantime I've found out what an amygdala is.
  • 1 0
 @DeeWheelson: Do tell
  • 1 0
 @nicob1235: It's the part of your brain that makes you say and do stupid things when you're stressed. Basically the monkey part of your brain.
  • 5 0
 That was anticlimactic
  • 4 0
 Why even post a private video? So teasy..
  • 1 0
 Will if there as inhumanly narrow as the other etnies not sure this will do a lot of good. I have normal width feet and wear an 11.5 and even a 12.5 felt narrow.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007405
Mobile Version of Website