Video: Brandon Semenuk Rides Unique Slopestyle Features in ‘Realm’

Introducing features that allow riders to really express their personal creativity on a bike can really help shake up the people we see on the podium on a week-to-week basis,” explained Wyper, who believes this creative build approach will inject more excitement into the sport.



"Without the confines of a contest environment, Justin Wyper and myself had the opportunity to create our own Slopestyle haven and take some chances with this course build. Like any mountain bike trail or course, you work with the given terrain to make the best features imaginable. In this situation, we knew we wanted to create a course that would ride well top to bottom, but also offer up some opportunities for creativity along the way. We took our knowledge from previous builds and integrated some 'wildcard' features with some more common slopestyle features to hopefully have a good balance of both. — Brandon Semenuk