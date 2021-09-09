Video: Brandon Semenuk Rides Unique Slopestyle Features in ‘Realm’

Sep 9, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Press Release: Red Bull

Brandon Semenuk is back! This time, he reimagines the true essence of Slopestyle MTB by designing four unique features in hopes of advancing and promoting creativity in the sport, and allowing riders to bring their own creative riding styles to the table.

In preparation for the Red Bull Joyride 10-year anniversary, fans can now vote for their favourite feature and the one with the most votes will be included in the slopestyle course at Red Bull Joyride 2022!

Brandon Semenuk during the filming of Realm on the Sunshine Coast Canada on July 01 2021.

From Brandon Semenuk’s jaw-dropping corked 720 in 2014, to Emil Johansson’s double truck driver down whip in 2019, Red Bull Joyride has consistently set the stage for the evolution of slopestyle mountain biking.  But as the tricks have gotten gnarlier, and the courses and features become consistently built to boost riders faster, higher, and farther, an element of course creativity has been often overlooked.

Brandon Semenuk during the filming of Realm on the Sunshine Coast Canada on July 10 2021.
Brandon Semenuk during the filming of Realm on the Sunshine Coast Canada on July 03 2021.

bigquotesIntroducing features that allow riders to really express their personal creativity on a bike can really help shake up the people we see on the podium on a week-to-week basis,” explained Wyper, who believes this creative build approach will inject more excitement into the sport.

"Without the confines of a contest environment, Justin Wyper and myself had the opportunity to create our own Slopestyle haven and take some chances with this course build. Like any mountain bike trail or course, you work with the given terrain to make the best features imaginable. In this situation, we knew we wanted to create a course that would ride well top to bottom, but also offer up some opportunities for creativity along the way. We took our knowledge from previous builds and integrated some 'wildcard' features with some more common slopestyle features to hopefully have a good balance of both.Brandon Semenuk

Brandon Semenuk during the filming of Realm on the Sunshine Coast Canada on July 14 2021.

Fans now have the chance to vote for their favourite, and the championed feature will be reintroduced at the 2022 Red Bull Joyride event.

Vote here.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Red Bull Brandon Semenuk


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2021
92116 views
Qualifying Results from the Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2021
72155 views
Updated: Brendan Fairclough Airlifted from Lenzerheide World Cup with Severe Gash to Thigh
69225 views
What Does the Vietnam Covid Shutdown Mean for Carbon Bikes?
63999 views
Scott Releases 160mm Patron eMTB with an Integrated Shock
59608 views
Day 2 Randoms - Eurobike 2021
55612 views
Day 3 Randoms - Eurobike 2021
54973 views
Field Test: 2022 Norco Range C1 - The Pedal Friendly 'Downhill' Bike
46653 views

29 Comments

  • 7 0
 The half sphere - alley oop - euro table - ender was absurd. I had to watch it three times to see what the hell just happened.
  • 8 0
 Finally! A Semenuk trick I can do! The walk along holding the bike bar spin. No wait, I cant do that. Never mind.
  • 1 0
 I mean sure, if a bunch of people built me a line like that with all those features I could totally.... not do anything with it... and probably slip and fall climbing up to the start ramp. But still, I almost became a brain surgeon too, and thought about being an astronaut.
  • 6 0
 B_Semenuk has re-entered the chat
  • 6 0
 What an absolute genius on the bike! Unreal work boys.
  • 2 0
 This guy really does keep the spirit of why I like mountain biking alive. He doesn't have the deepest/craziest trick bag anymore, but he just likes building features and dropping videos of him sending them. I was discussing it on another pinkbike thread, but that's like.. at it's core something a lot of us can relate to. No I don't have an excavator and no I can't send shit like this, but digging jumps and making vids with your friends ? Very much something that makes mtb'ing special. I think some of my favorite stuff is just seeing Semenuk do shit in his back yard. It makes me want to own some property where I can just dig shit up and be stupid just because it's fulfilling to have friends over and f*ck around on your bike.

One of the podcasts brandon was on months back with some bmx'ers he was talking about how he wished mtb culture was a little more like bmx because so much of bmx isn't actually about competition, but just going to a street location and filming yourself hucking a stairset or something and releasing an edit. That type of dynamic exists in mtb'ing too, but things in mtb'ing are much more weighted towards comps/racing and I actually really enjoy that this guy wants to put resources into just making cool content now. It seems more rewarding for him.

Slopestyle as a whole just feels stale now, all the district rides and roof top diamond events that aren't even really on a mountain don't exactly feel like a part of biking i can participate in. Throwing barspins in the woods and digging trails and just enjoying that aspect, that's something that feels closer to home. I look at the pro level bmx comps and even those feel stale/a little too nitro-circus'y for me, but I understand that comps is where the moneys at.

All in all just kinda stoked this guy was able to find a meaningful living after his comp days, because I'll always enjoy the angle he puts on stuff. No question he still has a ton of influence in what slope athletes do on their bikes and to their bikes though. Hoping to see Brett follow the same trajectory.

Very much like that this article is talking about something I see all the mtb boomers bitch about during every slopestyle contest: How slopestyle aint the same no more. Well here you go, looks like this guy put together a video to show that maybe slope could be something like this instead ?
  • 1 0
 I always wonder what the costs associated with these videos are. That build must have taken a team of people months to plan, and weeks (months?) to build. Are these single-use builds? That would seem a shame, but at the same time the level of difficulty means that only a handful of riders could even use them.
  • 1 0
 It's probably in his back yard
  • 3 0
 A whole new level of technicality. The construction of everything looks so solid.
  • 3 0
 Good lawd. The king will always reign. And the size of that build…unreal!
  • 1 0
 So cool to see people like Semenuk, Johanson and Rheeder adding more style and steeze into slopestyle, I cannot stand the usual spin-a-thons we usually see (looking at you Rogatkin.)
  • 3 0
 finally an edit with way slower cuts and slo-mo replays
  • 3 0
 Football has Ronaldo, Slopestyle has Semenuk!
  • 1 0
 The thing that always gets me is his style, so crazy smooth, not bad for a rally driver Smile
  • 1 0
 All those features are impressive, but what I really wanna see in the 2022 Joyride is Brandon Semenuk
  • 1 0
 Took me way longer than it should have to realize he was riding the same bike the whole time.
  • 1 0
 Sweet use of the radar dish.
  • 1 0
 Is justin wyper on a blkmrkt?
  • 1 0
 A wizard as always. And that build. Gorgeous.
  • 2 1
 Never fails to disappoint. Filming and riding were top notch as usual!
  • 5 0
 so always disapoints?
  • 1 0
 @nikifor88: Haha I just read that back and yeah, didnt mean it like that. Let me rephrase: That was f*cking awesome!
  • 1 0
 I thought this dude was a Rally Car driver...mad skills!
  • 1 0
 Who's got big bowls? Semenuk, that's who.
  • 1 0
 7 off the boner was facked
  • 1 0
 The slope goat makes anything look possible. Incredible.
  • 1 0
 Wtf did I just watch
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008259
Mobile Version of Website