Video: Brandon Semenuk Rides Unique Slopestyle Features in ‘Realm’

Brandon Semenuk is back! This time, he reimagines the true essence of Slopestyle MTB by designing four unique features in hopes of advancing and promoting creativity in the sport, and allowing riders to bring their own creative riding styles to the table.
In preparation for the Red Bull Joyride 10-year anniversary, fans can now vote for their favourite feature and the one with the most votes will be included in the slopestyle course at Red Bull Joyride 2022!
From Brandon Semenuk’s jaw-dropping corked 720 in 2014, to Emil Johansson’s double truck driver down whip in 2019, Red Bull Joyride has consistently set the stage for the evolution of slopestyle mountain biking. But as the tricks have gotten gnarlier, and the courses and features become consistently built to boost riders faster, higher, and farther, an element of course creativity has been often overlooked.
|Introducing features that allow riders to really express their personal creativity on a bike can really help shake up the people we see on the podium on a week-to-week basis,” explained Wyper, who believes this creative build approach will inject more excitement into the sport.
"Without the confines of a contest environment, Justin Wyper and myself had the opportunity to create our own Slopestyle haven and take some chances with this course build. Like any mountain bike trail or course, you work with the given terrain to make the best features imaginable. In this situation, we knew we wanted to create a course that would ride well top to bottom, but also offer up some opportunities for creativity along the way. We took our knowledge from previous builds and integrated some 'wildcard' features with some more common slopestyle features to hopefully have a good balance of both.—Brandon Semenuk
Fans now have the chance to vote for their favourite, and the championed feature will be reintroduced at the 2022 Red Bull Joyride event.Vote here
One of the podcasts brandon was on months back with some bmx'ers he was talking about how he wished mtb culture was a little more like bmx because so much of bmx isn't actually about competition, but just going to a street location and filming yourself hucking a stairset or something and releasing an edit. That type of dynamic exists in mtb'ing too, but things in mtb'ing are much more weighted towards comps/racing and I actually really enjoy that this guy wants to put resources into just making cool content now. It seems more rewarding for him.
Slopestyle as a whole just feels stale now, all the district rides and roof top diamond events that aren't even really on a mountain don't exactly feel like a part of biking i can participate in. Throwing barspins in the woods and digging trails and just enjoying that aspect, that's something that feels closer to home. I look at the pro level bmx comps and even those feel stale/a little too nitro-circus'y for me, but I understand that comps is where the moneys at.
All in all just kinda stoked this guy was able to find a meaningful living after his comp days, because I'll always enjoy the angle he puts on stuff. No question he still has a ton of influence in what slope athletes do on their bikes and to their bikes though. Hoping to see Brett follow the same trajectory.
Very much like that this article is talking about something I see all the mtb boomers bitch about during every slopestyle contest: How slopestyle aint the same no more. Well here you go, looks like this guy put together a video to show that maybe slope could be something like this instead ?
