Video: Brandon Semenuk Tailwhips a Huge Drop at Rampage

Brandon Semenuk has just tailwhipped a huge drop on his line at Red Bull Rampage. Ever since his single crown set up was revealed
, we have been speculating exactly how he would put it into use. Now we have the answer. Single crown forks have been used at Rampage in the past but Brandon could well be taking them to new heights at the event by digging into his bag of tricks on the gnarliest terrain.
We've also seen Brandon throwing flipwhips on the bottom jumps and bar spins near the top of the course as well this week. His finals run on Friday could go down in history as one of the most inventive ever seen at Rampage.
|This just happened. Let the comments begin...—Red Bull Bike
