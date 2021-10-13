Video: Brandon Semenuk Tailwhips a Huge Drop at Rampage

Oct 13, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Brandon Semenuk has just tailwhipped a huge drop on his line at Red Bull Rampage. Ever since his single crown set up was revealed, we have been speculating exactly how he would put it into use. Now we have the answer. Single crown forks have been used at Rampage in the past but Brandon could well be taking them to new heights at the event by digging into his bag of tricks on the gnarliest terrain.

We've also seen Brandon throwing flipwhips on the bottom jumps and bar spins near the top of the course as well this week. His finals run on Friday could go down in history as one of the most inventive ever seen at Rampage.

bigquotesThis just happened. Let the comments begin...Red Bull Bike


Posted In:
Videos Brandon Semenuk Red Bull Rampage Red Bull Rampage 2021


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2022 Specialized Stumpjumper EVO Alloy - Adaptability Meets Affordability
72061 views
Spotted: New Grim Donut Prototype?
61132 views
Trek Finds Carbon Frames Produce Nearly 3 Times the CO2 of Alloy in its First Sustainability Report
59511 views
Pon Holdings Buys GT, Cannondale, Schwinn & More in $810 Million Deal
59227 views
Pivot Unveils Grim Donut 2 - Sea Otter 2021
58940 views
First Look: 2022 Trek Top Fuel - A Classic Reimagined
52579 views
More Day 2 Randoms - Sea Otter 2021
49595 views
More Day 1 Randoms - Sea Otter 2021
46422 views

34 Comments

  • 43 0
 nO fLiPpY WhIPpers at rAmPAge., tHis iSn'T sLoPEsTyLe!! Waaaahhhhh. You're right, its not slopestyle and this is insanely fuckin awesome.
  • 33 1
 FUCK ANYONE WHO COMPLAINS ABOUT THIS
  • 1 0
 Its just madness, every single time. The level of progression and the people who hate on it.
  • 1 1
 freeride is dead, long live slopestyle?
  • 18 0
 There’s your rampage champion!
  • 17 1
 When a problem comes along You must whip it Before the cream sits out too long You must whip it When something's going wrong You must whip it.........whip good
  • 14 0
 Off to make sure my front door is firmly closed.
  • 13 6
 He's only pulling out tricks like this because he's afraid of Brage taking his spotlight. I'm here for the show.
  • 7 0
 There is no way he is not winning with all those single crown tricks he can throw down
  • 6 0
 If Brandon can keep it together he will become a 4 time champ.
  • 1 0
 I like those ones Taj used to do where it looked like he was gonna die but somehow pulls it off. Semi-yahoo prob picks exactly which tread on his shoes catches the pedal pins. Amazing for sure. Dialed is the word. But if you think he ever misses one of those think again.
  • 2 0
 I was trying to avoid spoilers while at work but congrats to Friday's winner
  • 2 0
 I love that landing a whip with feet on crank arms isn't wanted, even thought of or accepted by the rider. This guy rules.
  • 1 0
 Fully agree, logan Martin won bmx gold on crankarm and its cool to see that come through to this sport. However If I was semenuk whipping off a drop that big I'd catch anything I could
  • 2 0
 Proof that if you whip it enough, it turns into butter.
  • 2 0
 Back flip tail whip for the win!!!!
  • 1 0
 He will truly be remembered as the man that finally made 'the case' a trick
  • 2 0
 Huh how!?!?!?
  • 1 0
 that was so cool that was so cool that was so cool that was so cool
  • 1 0
 Always crazy to see what he can pull off
  • 1 0
 I hope he does the double flippy spinny off axis thing!
  • 1 0
 "YEEEUHHHHHHHH", every dude in the background
  • 1 0
 He made that look so easy.
  • 1 0
 He's even got time for a whip bar, which is nuts.
  • 1 1
 Wish I had seen this before I put my Rampage Fantasy vote in......
  • 2 1
 Every one else go home
  • 1 0
 Sick!
  • 1 1
 And they say he ran awaaaaay... Brandon!
  • 3 4
 Let's go Brandon!!

(Not the American version, although yeah, that too)
  • 9 12
 Now make the landing all shitty and call it freeride.
  • 2 0
 Funny
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008452
Mobile Version of Website