Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk's Fools Gold
May 31, 2023
by
Christie Fitzpatrick
Follow
Following
31 Comments
Posted In:
Videos
Must Watch
Brandon Semenuk
Score
Time
Who Faved
37
3
herbertmarcusavich
(49 mins ago)
Watched to see his incredible riding and the amazing terrain and features. But for me all the flashes and millisecond screenshots took away from the flow of the riding.
[Reply]
14
0
kaesy
(38 mins ago)
Came to say this. Such fluid and smooth riding doesn't need that first forty seconds from a self-indulgent editor.
[Reply]
3
0
Mugen
(26 mins ago)
Especially ironic as everyone loves his one shot segment from a few years back... I still love this one, the annoying editing was before and in between the riding at least!
[Reply]
6
2
mikekazimer
Mod
(24 mins ago)
I liked it.
[Reply]
2
0
MisterChow
(15 mins ago)
Isaac Wallen must get paid by the cut.
[Reply]
3
0
bbourne
(14 mins ago)
Agreed. After the hundreds of hours of footy these guys get, let's see the take play through. These choppy edits are headache inducing and aren't long enough to appreciate the insane precision and beauty of the shot.
[Reply]
1
0
dd9433
(5 mins ago)
@Mugen
: "a few years," heh, unReal was released in 2015.
[Reply]
1
0
glenno
(3 mins ago)
@mikekazimer
: Me too !
[Reply]
1
0
kobold
(2 mins ago)
I had a seizure
[Reply]
9
0
number44
(49 mins ago)
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk, thanks to the department of redundancy department.
[Reply]
7
1
scott-townes
(57 mins ago)
I wonder when the X Games will invest the time and money into hosting a legit MTB comp. instead of publishing edits to farm for views...
[Reply]
5
0
DirtCrab
(42 mins ago)
Real MTB (X Games edits) > slopestyle comps, ATMO.
[Reply]
1
0
scott-townes
(27 mins ago)
@DirtCrab
: More slopestyle comps > less slopestyle comps. Not sure what ATMO means but it sounds dumb.
[Reply]
5
0
letsgoridebikes18
(48 mins ago)
Scrubs so clean you could straight into the OR.
[Reply]
5
1
Tigergoosebumps
(43 mins ago)
more fun than hugging bro brahs at crankworx
[Reply]
1
0
carlwheezer69
(19 mins ago)
YES BROTHER!
[Reply]
3
0
ianz2
(36 mins ago)
how TF do you commit to landing fakie on that crazy rock like zero chance to bail or fall?!
[Reply]
4
0
HoppyUSA
(26 mins ago)
bringing back the one-handed table... and I love it!
[Reply]
3
0
remigio
(56 mins ago)
Semenuk 's the best MTBathlete of all time
[Reply]
2
0
Sdberre
(9 mins ago)
Cool riding. Too many cuts
[Reply]
1
0
preston67
(54 mins ago)
Wow what an innovative track. Another stunning Semenuk video.
[Reply]
2
1
tonybah
(54 mins ago)
Ho Lee Fawk Bro! First man on Mars?!?!
Nice.
[Reply]
1
0
sunday06
(42 mins ago)
that build was incredible
[Reply]
1
0
garrettstories
(39 mins ago)
The natural and massive features. Love.
[Reply]
1
0
njcbps
(35 mins ago)
Brandon is a piece of work - unique and highly gifted.
[Reply]
1
0
powderhoundbrr
(23 mins ago)
Cant't believe there are no chalk marks on those boulders? Where is this?
[Reply]
1
0
Whataboutism
(14 mins ago)
the pad sniffers can't be far off
[Reply]
1
0
Mountanbiking4me
(14 mins ago)
When are we going to see him in crankworx again?
[Reply]
1
0
brianpark
Mod
(10 mins ago)
The commitment on the half cab is ridiculous. So good.
[Reply]
1
2
carlwheezer69
(21 mins ago)
THIS VIDEO ROCKS!!! GET IT?!?!? HAHAHAHA YOU SEE WHAT I DID SEMENOKOOK,
@100percent
Thank, Carl
[Reply]
1
0
jimfredo
(7 mins ago)
Epic. Where is it?
[Reply]
