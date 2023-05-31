Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk's Fools Gold

May 31, 2023
by Christie Fitzpatrick  


31 Comments

  • 37 3
 Watched to see his incredible riding and the amazing terrain and features. But for me all the flashes and millisecond screenshots took away from the flow of the riding.
  • 14 0
 Came to say this. Such fluid and smooth riding doesn't need that first forty seconds from a self-indulgent editor.
  • 3 0
 Especially ironic as everyone loves his one shot segment from a few years back... I still love this one, the annoying editing was before and in between the riding at least!
  • 6 2
 I liked it.
  • 2 0
 Isaac Wallen must get paid by the cut.
  • 3 0
 Agreed. After the hundreds of hours of footy these guys get, let's see the take play through. These choppy edits are headache inducing and aren't long enough to appreciate the insane precision and beauty of the shot.
  • 1 0
 @Mugen: "a few years," heh, unReal was released in 2015.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: Me too !
  • 1 0
 I had a seizure
  • 9 0
 Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk, thanks to the department of redundancy department.
  • 7 1
 I wonder when the X Games will invest the time and money into hosting a legit MTB comp. instead of publishing edits to farm for views...
  • 5 0
 Real MTB (X Games edits) > slopestyle comps, ATMO.
  • 1 0
 @DirtCrab: More slopestyle comps > less slopestyle comps. Not sure what ATMO means but it sounds dumb.
  • 5 0
 Scrubs so clean you could straight into the OR.
  • 5 1
 more fun than hugging bro brahs at crankworx
  • 1 0
 YES BROTHER!
  • 3 0
 how TF do you commit to landing fakie on that crazy rock like zero chance to bail or fall?!
  • 4 0
 bringing back the one-handed table... and I love it!
  • 3 0
 Semenuk 's the best MTBathlete of all time
  • 2 0
 Cool riding. Too many cuts
  • 1 0
 Wow what an innovative track. Another stunning Semenuk video.
  • 2 1
 Ho Lee Fawk Bro! First man on Mars?!?!

Nice.
  • 1 0
 that build was incredible
  • 1 0
 The natural and massive features. Love.
  • 1 0
 Brandon is a piece of work - unique and highly gifted.
  • 1 0
 Cant't believe there are no chalk marks on those boulders? Where is this?
  • 1 0
 the pad sniffers can't be far off
  • 1 0
 When are we going to see him in crankworx again?
  • 1 0
 The commitment on the half cab is ridiculous. So good.
  • 1 2
 THIS VIDEO ROCKS!!! GET IT?!?!? HAHAHAHA YOU SEE WHAT I DID SEMENOKOOK, @100percent

Thank, Carl
  • 1 0
 Epic. Where is it?





