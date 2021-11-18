Video: Brandon Semenuk’s Rally Raw 100

Nov 18, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Hot on the heels of winning the Cooper Tire Oregon Trail Rally and securing third in the National Driver’s Championship (ARA), Brandon Semenuk has released his latest Raw 100, although this time it’s on four wheels instead of two.


Brandon Semenuk and filmmaker Rupert Walker have continuously set the standard for what’s possible within the limits of the Raw 100 video series. The duo went viral in 2015 — with the release of their first mountain biking rendition — and again in each consecutive year since. Now, Semenuk, co-driver John Hall, and Walker travelled to the dirt roads of Montpellier, Quebec to take on their most ambitious project to date: the first-ever Rally Raw 100.


Watch more of Brandon's Raw 100 videos, here:

Raw 100

Raw 100 II

Raw 100 III

Raw 100 IV

Raw 100 V

Raw 100 Vi

Posted In:
Videos Brandon Semenuk


Must Read This Week
First Look: Lal Bikes' Supre Drivetrain Splits The Derailleur In Half Before It Happens On the Trail
183446 views
Why Shorter Cranks Are Better (According To Science)
97022 views
Quiz: Can You Guess These High Pivot Bikes from the Silhouettes?
70152 views
Guerilla Gravity Showroom Stripped of Bikes After HQ Break In
44661 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a RockShox Lyrik Ultimate
38758 views
Round Up: Wet Weather Setup Tricks from EWS & World Cup Racing
38047 views
Video: Gee Atherton Shares Recovery Update after the Biggest Crash of his Career
36834 views
The Matchup: 2021 Trek Slash or Fuel EX? - All-Mountain Bike vs Trail Bike
36021 views

24 Comments

  • 27 3
 I tHOuGht tHiS wAs a bIkINg wEbsiTE
  • 1 0
 Me too, but two (petrol) motorsports articles in one day makes me think otherwise.
  • 2 0
 RedBull must have kicked into the PinkBike Christmas party fund.
  • 1 0
 Yeah, but with this vid - who gives a sht?!
  • 14 0
 I’m guessing “don’t skid on the trails” doesn’t apply here.
  • 7 0
 This man can do anything
  • 4 10
flag CantClimb (38 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Everyone on this PB can drive a car.
  • 14 1
 @CantClimb: The average PB user is probably about as close to his driving skills as they are to his biking skills.
  • 3 0
 @beestrangler: prob worse
  • 5 0
 @CantClimb: "Race car driving is like sex, all guys think they're good at it" -Jay Leno
  • 1 0
 @CantClimb: I can't
  • 4 0
 Yeah great but even Semenuk would be last at a wrc race.
  • 2 0
 And after that put the wrc guys on a bike.
  • 3 0
 this is the guy that wins everything right?
  • 2 0
 If he was on the WRC, no... I feel like he wouldn't win a single stage. That's how insane the top guys are. What he's doing though is no joke though, so crazy.
  • 2 0
 Would love to see him race with a hitch or roof rack and his Trek mounted to it.
  • 2 0
 Nothing can replace talent, the man is gifted.
  • 2 0
 I was hoping for at least an opposite 360. Or even a footjam...
  • 1 0
 pretty smooth, but he's still got a thing or two to learn from the real pros www.youtube.com/watch?v=0BTrEt6scwQ
  • 1 0
 I want to watch more of that!
  • 2 1
 Now THAT is an eBike! Be safe be well, Incognito Robin
  • 1 0
 only a semenuk edit in rally would make it to pinkbike hahaha
  • 1 0
 These e-bikes are getting ridiculous.
  • 1 1
 I think I enjoyed this more than his raw 100 on a bike.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009248
Mobile Version of Website