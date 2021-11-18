Video: Brandon Semenuk’s Rally Raw 100

Hot on the heels of winning the Cooper Tire Oregon Trail Rally and securing third in the National Driver’s Championship (ARA), Brandon Semenuk has released his latest Raw 100, although this time it’s on four wheels instead of two.Brandon Semenuk and filmmaker Rupert Walker have continuously set the standard for what’s possible within the limits of the Raw 100 video series. The duo went viral in 2015 — with the release of their first mountain biking rendition — and again in each consecutive year since. Now, Semenuk, co-driver John Hall, and Walker travelled to the dirt roads of Montpellier, Quebec to take on their most ambitious project to date: the first-ever Rally Raw 100.Watch more of Brandon's Raw 100 videos, here: