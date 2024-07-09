Video: Brandon Semunuk & Ryan Howard in 'Sever'

Powered by Outside

Jul 9, 2024
by Pinkbike Staff  


Join Brandon Semenuk and special guest, Ryan “R-Dog” Howard, for their latest creation, “SEVER.” It takes you deep into the redwoods, where traction was aplenty, and good times were ample.

Special thanks to the world-class build team, including Spencer Baldwin, Scotty Scamehorn, and Evan Young, and the outstanding production team, featuring Isaac Wallen, Nic Genovese, and Ian Collins.

  • 11 0
 I respect how Isaac Wallen made some even faster cuts, clearly to fuck with pb comment section.
  • 3 1
 Downside table at 1.20 and proceeding one foot table to tbog is an absolute masterclass
  • 3 0
 Is this the first Semenuk video without at "MUST WATCH" headline?
  • 3 0
 Adequate steeze (as the British might say)
  • 2 0
 Pretty, pretty.... pretty good.
  • 2 0
 Damnnnn!
  • 1 0
 very nice
  • 1 0
 Really pretty good
  • 1 0
 54-58 seconds. Best cut







