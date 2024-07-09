Video: Brandon Semunuk & Ryan Howard in 'Sever'

Join Brandon Semenuk and special guest, Ryan “R-Dog” Howard, for their latest creation, “SEVER.” It takes you deep into the redwoods, where traction was aplenty, and good times were ample.Special thanks to the world-class build team, including Spencer Baldwin, Scotty Scamehorn, and Evan Young, and the outstanding production team, featuring Isaac Wallen, Nic Genovese, and Ian Collins.