Video: Brandon Semunuk & Ryan Howard in 'Sever'
Jul 9, 2024
by
Pinkbike Staff
Add to Favorites
9 Comments
Join Brandon Semenuk and special guest, Ryan “R-Dog” Howard, for their latest creation, “SEVER.” It takes you deep into the redwoods, where traction was aplenty, and good times were ample.
Special thanks to the world-class build team, including Spencer Baldwin, Scotty Scamehorn, and Evan Young, and the outstanding production team, featuring Isaac Wallen, Nic Genovese, and Ian Collins.
@brandonsemenuk
@r_doggystyles
@isaacwallenn
@nicgenovese
@iancollinsphotography
Videos
Riding Videos
Brandon Semenuk
Ryan Howard
9 Comments
nikifor88
FL
(56 mins ago)
I respect how Isaac Wallen made some even faster cuts, clearly to fuck with pb comment section.
[Reply]
3
1
bigbluebike
FL
(58 mins ago)
Downside table at 1.20 and proceeding one foot table to tbog is an absolute masterclass
[Reply]
3
0
jsnfschr
FL
(39 mins ago)
Is this the first Semenuk video without at "MUST WATCH" headline?
[Reply]
3
0
RSN333
(28 mins ago)
Adequate steeze (as the British might say)
[Reply]
2
0
krka73
(32 mins ago)
Pretty, pretty.... pretty good.
[Reply]
2
0
Ryanwarren47
(37 mins ago)
Damnnnn!
[Reply]
1
0
YellowLabel
(1 hours ago)
very nice
[Reply]
1
0
Woodpeckar
FL
(1 mins ago)
Really pretty good
[Reply]
1
0
stunnanumma1
FL
(0 mins ago)
54-58 seconds. Best cut
[Reply]
