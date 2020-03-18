Video: Braydon Bringhurst, Luca Cometti & Dante Silva Rip Up SoCal in 'Inception'

What is the CLLCTV?

In short, it’s about the ride. And you’re invited.



BRAYDON BRINGHURST —@bikerbrayd

Height: 5'9"

Weight: 160 lbs



Bike: Canyon Spectral

Fork Pressure: 75 psi

Shock Pressure: 220 psi

Front Tire Pressure: 29 psi

Rear Tire Pressure: 31 psi

Bar Width: 760 mm

LUCA COMETTI —@luca_cometti

Height: 5’11"

Weight: 175 lbs.



Bike: Canyon Strive

Fork Pressure: 78 psi

Shock Pressure: 210 psi

Shapeshifter Pressure: 190 psi

Front Tire Pressure: 27 psi

Rear Tire Pressure: 29 psi

Bar Width: 780 mm

DANTE SILVA —@dantesilva_122

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 160 lbs



Bike: Canyon Strive

Fork Pressure: 105 psi

Shock Pressure: 165 psi

Shapeshifter Pressure: 170 psi

Front Tire Pressure: 26 psi

Rear Tire Pressure: 30 psi

Bar Width: 780 mm

