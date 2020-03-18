Video: Braydon Bringhurst, Luca Cometti & Dante Silva Rip Up SoCal in 'Inception'

Mar 18, 2020
by Canyon  

What is the CLLCTV?
And what the hell happened to the vowels? Excellent questions. The CLLCTV is more than a team of riders. Yes, there are pros—like Braydon Bringhurst, Luca Cometti and Dante Silva. And, yes, sometimes they can be found eating burritos and manufacturing steeze on the trails near our Carlsbad, California, office and doing everything you’ll see in this video…

But the CLLCTV is also for anyone who loves to ride. Anyone who is obsessed with bikes, with staying out too late, pedaling further than is wise and blowing off work, school, and common sense in pursuit of that perfect line.

In short, it’s about the ride. And you’re invited.
This video is just the beginning. Tune in…and stay tuned.

Inception Canyon C L L C T V USA Episode 1

BRAYDON BRINGHURST@bikerbrayd
Height: 5'9"
Weight: 160 lbs

Bike: Canyon Spectral
Fork Pressure: 75 psi
Shock Pressure: 220 psi
Front Tire Pressure: 29 psi
Rear Tire Pressure: 31 psi
Bar Width: 760 mm

Inception Canyon C L L C T V USA Episode 1

LUCA COMETTI@luca_cometti
Height: 5’11"
Weight: 175 lbs.

Bike: Canyon Strive
Fork Pressure: 78 psi
Shock Pressure: 210 psi
Shapeshifter Pressure: 190 psi
Front Tire Pressure: 27 psi
Rear Tire Pressure: 29 psi
Bar Width: 780 mm


Inception Canyon C L L C T V USA Episode 1
DANTE SILVA@dantesilva_122
Height: 5’10”
Weight: 160 lbs

Bike: Canyon Strive
Fork Pressure: 105 psi
Shock Pressure: 165 psi
Shapeshifter Pressure: 170 psi
Front Tire Pressure: 26 psi
Rear Tire Pressure: 30 psi
Bar Width: 780 mm

Produced by: Taylor Sage
With support from: Canyon USA
Featuring: Braydon Bringhurst, Luca Cometti, Dante Silva


6 Comments

  • 1 0
 Carlsbad? looks more like teds unless someone went and rebuilt the jumps at Calavera?
  • 1 0
 Looks so fun! Nice riding, guys
  • 1 0
 Hell yeah! Get it, Braydon!
  • 1 0
 31 psi at 160 ibs dude have you heard of cushcore #rookie
  • 1 0
 Brayden - So much style!
  • 1 1
 Much meh. Very nah.

Post a Comment



