Video: Braydon Bringhurst, Luca Cometti & Dante Silva Rip Up SoCal in 'Inception'

What is the CLLCTV?
And what the hell happened to the vowels? Excellent questions. The CLLCTV is more than a team of riders. Yes, there are pros—like Braydon Bringhurst, Luca Cometti and Dante Silva. And, yes, sometimes they can be found eating burritos and manufacturing steeze on the trails near our Carlsbad, California, office and doing everything you’ll see in this video…
But the CLLCTV
is also for anyone who loves to ride. Anyone who is obsessed with bikes, with staying out too late, pedaling further than is wise and blowing off work, school, and common sense in pursuit of that perfect line.In short, it’s about the ride. And you’re invited.
This video is just the beginning. Tune in…and stay tuned.
BRAYDON BRINGHURST
—@bikerbraydHeight:
5'9"Weight:
160 lbsBike: Canyon SpectralFork Pressure:
75 psiShock Pressure:
220 psiFront Tire Pressure:
29 psi Rear Tire Pressure:
31 psiBar Width:
760 mm
LUCA COMETTI
—@luca_comettiHeight:
5’11"Weight:
175 lbs.Bike: Canyon StriveFork Pressure:
78 psiShock Pressure:
210 psiShapeshifter Pressure:
190 psiFront Tire Pressure:
27 psiRear Tire Pressure:
29 psiBar Width:
780 mm
DANTE SILVA
—@dantesilva_122Height:
5’10”Weight:
160 lbsBike: Canyon StriveFork Pressure:
105 psiShock Pressure:
165 psiShapeshifter Pressure:
170 psiFront Tire Pressure:
26 psiRear Tire Pressure:
30 psi Bar Width:
780 mm
Produced by: Taylor Sage
With support from: Canyon USA
Featuring: Braydon Bringhurst
, Luca Cometti
, Dante Silva
