Must Watch: Braydon Bringhurst Attempts to Climb the Whole Enchilada in '8600FT'

Words: Canyon
|This project has been inspired by my family and friends that are climbing their own figurative mountains. My hope is that this film shows my process of overcoming challenges and maybe, somehow, that can help someone else.—All love, Braydon Bringhurst
“The Whole Enchilada” is one of mountain biking’s most epic trails—attracting expert-level riders from around the globe to Moab, Utah, to challenge its nearly 8,000-foot descent over raw terrain of rugged rock drops and boulder fields. But no one has ever tried to ride up every inch of the trail—until now.
Inspired by his family and friends, many of whom are dealing with figurative mountains, Braydon Bringhurst sets out to climb this iconic trail. Braydon wanted to show the process of making it up what many would say is an unfathomable climb. Having worked closely with Dr. Craig Manning, a renowned performance psych, throughout his collegiate athletic and academic career, Braydon learned something he wanted to share with others: It's just as much about the mental strength as it is the physical.
With his wife and friends rallying behind him to share this message, and after putting forth great efforts, we present to you this 1.5-hour feature-length film, “8600FT.” CHARITABLE RAFFLE TO BENEFIT MENTAL HEALTH ADVOCACY
Mental health practices are a recurring theme in “8600FT”—and to benefit mental health awareness, Braydon is raffling a custom Canyon Spectral 29, an exact replica of the bike ridden in the film. All raised funds will go to Crisis Text Line, a mental health non-profit that provides free, 24/7, high-quality text-based mental health support and crisis intervention by empowering a community of trained volunteers to support people in their moments of need. Crisis Text Line is building an empathetic world where nobody feels alone, and your donation today can help propel their important work.
Click here to donate and be entered to win: https://www.classy.org/fundraiser/4217784
(NOTE: Eligible shipping in USA only)SCREENING TOUR TO BENEFIT LOCAL TRAIL ORGANIZATIONS
Prior to the digital release, a month of exclusive pre-release screenings of “8600FT” were held in four locations—Moab, Colorado Springs, Boise and Encinitas—to sold-out attendance with all ticket-sale proceeds donated to benefit local trail organizations: Utah—Trail Mix, Colorado—Medicine Wheel Trail Advocates, Idaho—SWIMBA, California—SDMBA.
Be on the lookout for additional screenings following the global digital release.
____Presented By Canyon
Produced By Braydon Bringhurst
Written By Kim Cross
Directed & Edited By Nicole Bringhurst
Principle Cinematography & Photography By Burst Media Creative / Tory Powers
Motion Graphic By Jake Vanheel
Sound Mix & Design By Sean Campos
Project Artwork By Dennis Nussbaum
Supported By Maxxis, Smith, SRAM, RockShox, Zipp, Time8600ftfilm.com
14 Comments
jk, great feat and great cause.
Donation requested, all proceeds to PMBA (Prescott Mountain Bike Assoc)
Obviously people have rode up the trail before, that’s not the purpose or goal in this film