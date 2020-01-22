Video: Braydon Bringhurst Gets Creative in "Interpret"

Jan 22, 2020
by Canyon  

Everyday trail rider turned Instagram sensation Braydon Bringhurst’s latest edit challenges mountain bikers to look at the trail differently.

With a style that inspires riders to enjoy climbing and descending, Bringhurst will make you look at the mountain in a whole new way.

bigquotesWhen I ride a trail, I get a sense of how to interpret itBraydon



Watch Bringhurst creatively flow up and down Utah’s iconic Zen Trail and Barrel near St. George in "Interpret."

bigquotesMy goal with each video I produce is to showcase what the bike is capable of—it’s all about the bike, not me.Braydon


Canyon Strive CF 8.0



Braydon
@bikerbrayd
Height: 5'9"
Weight: 160 lbs.



Braydon's Setup
Frame: Canyon Strive CF 8.0, size M
Fork: Fox 36 — 75psi, 25-30% sag
Shock: Fox DPX 2.0 — 210psi, 25-30% sag
Shapeshifter: 120-170psi
Tires: 29 x 2.4" — 28-30psi front, 30-32psi rear
Bars: 760mm
Dropper post: 150mm (stock)





Produced by: BurstMedia
With support from: Canyon USA
Featuring: Braydon Bringhurst



12 Comments

  • 4 0
 Listen, I know we all said that yesterday's moto video should have been 5 minutes shorter, but now you've taken that advice too far
  • 2 0
 Guy is a freak on the climbs and so fun to watch. Whips that Canyon around like it's nothing! Can't wait to see more from him
  • 1 0
 For Braydon it's all about the bike, because he's probable broken a few. For me it was all about the riding. The sweet lines, the amazing skill, could've been any bike under his feet.
  • 1 0
 0:00-0:33 " Hey, finally a video of stuff I can do/aspire to!"

0:34 "Oh....ok...well. That may take some practise!"

0:42 "Well FFS! It's one of THOSE videos again"

Inspiration to deflation in 9 seconds.
  • 2 0
 "It's all about the bike, not me." Cool. I'm sold. Buying a Canyon today!
  • 1 0
 I could strive to ride that trail that way, but I'd probably fall into a canyon.
  • 1 0
 He puts out great vids. Love how he spends as much attention to the ups as the downs. Keep 'em coming.
  • 1 0
 Loving it Smile
That's a big ass bike
  • 1 0
 No footer with clipless pedals, nice.
  • 1 0
 Braydon making climbing great again!
  • 1 0
 BIG FAN!
  • 1 0
 Energy

