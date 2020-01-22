When I ride a trail, I get a sense of how to interpret it — Braydon

My goal with each video I produce is to showcase what the bike is capable of—it’s all about the bike, not me. — Braydon







Braydon

@bikerbrayd

Height: 5'9"

Weight: 160 lbs.







Braydon's Setup

• Frame:

• Fork: Fox 36 — 75psi, 25-30% sag

• Shock: Fox DPX 2.0 — 210psi, 25-30% sag

• Shapeshifter: 120-170psi

• Tires: 29 x 2.4" — 28-30psi front, 30-32psi rear

• Bars: 760mm

• Dropper post: 150mm (stock)

Everyday trail rider turned Instagram sensation Braydon Bringhurst’s latest edit challenges mountain bikers to look at the trail differently.With a style that inspires riders to enjoy climbing and descending, Bringhurst will make you look at the mountain in a whole new way.Watch Bringhurst creatively flow up and down Utah’s iconic Zen Trail and Barrel near St. George in "Interpret."