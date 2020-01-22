Everyday trail rider turned Instagram sensation Braydon Bringhurst’s latest edit challenges mountain bikers to look at the trail differently.
With a style that inspires riders to enjoy climbing and descending, Bringhurst will make you look at the mountain in a whole new way.
|When I ride a trail, I get a sense of how to interpret it—Braydon
Watch Bringhurst creatively flow up and down Utah’s iconic Zen Trail and Barrel near St. George in "Interpret."
|My goal with each video I produce is to showcase what the bike is capable of—it’s all about the bike, not me.—Braydon
Braydon @bikerbraydHeight:
5'9"Weight:
160 lbs.
Braydon's Setup
• Frame: Canyon Strive CF 8.0
, size M
• Fork:
Fox 36 — 75psi, 25-30% sag
• Shock:
Fox DPX 2.0 — 210psi, 25-30% sag
• Shapeshifter:
120-170psi
• Tires:
29 x 2.4" — 28-30psi front, 30-32psi rear
• Bars:
760mm
• Dropper post:
150mm (stock)
0:34 "Oh....ok...well. That may take some practise!"
0:42 "Well FFS! It's one of THOSE videos again"
Inspiration to deflation in 9 seconds.
That's a big ass bike
