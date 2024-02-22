Must Watch: Braydon Bringhurst Is Incredible Riding Up, Down & Switch-Footed in 'ALL WAYS'

This is Braydon Bringhurst’s vision of the perfect mountain bike ride. Climbing, descending, carving, jumping—shredding all ways—through diverse landscapes in a celebration of the modern trail bike’s versatility.
The task: Capture one continuous ride through Bellingham, Boise, Moab and Sedona.
Inspired by creative minds to communicate a message: To shred in all the ways—in every direction—up, down, around, on all types of terrain.
The aim: Appreciate every moment on the bike and connect viewers to well-known trails, inspiring riders to rewind, and rewatch, to appreciate the nuances hidden in many key moments—from the rider's point of view.
Let's celebrate the decades of engineering and technological evolution that has led to the creation of today's trail bike to truly be the "do-all" bike—providing the versatility to: Shred. All. Ways.
|With any new project, one of the first things Braydon says is 'we're going to do this all on public trails that everybody has ridden.' On our first location in Bellingham, there's a dirt road that is actually an 'up' trail everyone climbs. He's like, 'Yeah, no one's ever really ridden down this, but everybody rides up it every day.' So it's interesting how Braydon sees normal trails that everybody rides and figures out a way to change it up and add his little bit of flair to it.—Anthony Smith, Photographer
|Working with Braydon has been really rewarding because, first and foremost, he is a creative, even before an athlete. All of his ideas translate really well between his mind and the bike. I film a lot of freeride athletes, so I always have to know how the angle will best complement the riding. But with Braydon, there's that extra level of complexity where it's like, 'Well, now my feet are different so we have to show that,' or we're going to be doing this shot mirrored to this other shot. So we really have to think ten steps in advance here. Not just about the shot we're doing, but about the shots we're going to be doing after this one. It's like we don't just show up to a single trail location and get the shot and move on and then think about the next one. It's like, 'No, we planned out our whole day' in terms of how we're going to be achieving these different things that he wants to do. Then when we get to that spot, it's really about refining the camera angle to make sure we can show what he's doing. If we're like, 'It might not be noticeable first,' then I almost like that more—that maybe someone won't notice the nuances in the shot on the first time they watch it.—Tory Powers, Cinematographer
|A mountain bike has to climb. But as a community we forget, and focus only on the descent. With Braydon, the climbing stuff is obviously unique and it's great to have a proper gravity rider that can push the bike in both directions—up and down the trail—inspiring us to focus on all aspects of the ride to be enjoyable.—Leo Malmeryd, Canyon Product Engineer
If you look closely... Braydon is riding left-foot forward (his unnatural stance) for the first 57 seconds of the film
|When you're coasting—whether you ride right-foot forward or left-foot forward—everybody has a naturally 'comfy way' and a 'not comfy way' to ride. Everybody has been in a situation where they might have come out of a turn pedaling and they are about to clip a pedal and they're like, 'Crap, I have to switch feet here for a second.' It feels so wrong. Seeing Braydon do everything in both directions is something that I've never witnessed. I've never even seen someone that's comfy enough to ride a trail with the opposite foot forward, let alone do all these different whips and spins and stuff with different orientations. I think to your average ride or seeing that, I think it's going to be a little bit of a brain melter because it's almost achievable—within reach—for some people to think about just riding a trail with that simple of a change. Being able to ride switch-footed is such a valuable skill to have.—Tory Powers, Cinematographer
|Braydon is out here riding the Eagle Bike Park, practicing, all the time. There was just so much that went into it, it just blows my mind. He always has such detail-oriented things that might get lost on a lot of people. And he even made the comment, when he's doing the filming or when he's practicing, it's not necessarily for everyone else. It's getting that perfection, getting that practice in. And every day Braydon comes out, and maybe for a week straight, he's working on just one turn with one foot forward until he gets that thing dialed. And the fact that he makes it work in the end is incredible.—Rob Hollerman, Trail Builder - Eagle Bike Park
|A mountain bike is supposed to just rip trails, in general—fast trails and tight terrain—and also be able to jump and trick, like riding the skate park. And, ultimately, a mountain bike must also climb with versatility. A good mountain bike is supposed to be really good in a lot of scenarios for a lot of people to enjoy riding. And Braydon does a great job highlighting that.—Leo Malmeryd, Canyon Product Engineer
|Whether it's whipping to the right with your left foot forward or whipping to the left with your right-foot forward, Braydon is able to program his brain to make his body mirror the movements in both directions—which is totally unnatural for most riders.—Anthony Smith, Photographer
Left-foot forward, whip to the right (top right); Right-foot forward, whip to the right (top right)
Left-foot forward, whip to the left (top left); Right-foot forward, whip to the right (top right)
|If you're right-handed, try to write with your left hand and make it look just as good. As an athlete, not many are born with an ambidextrous ability. Braydon worked hard to get every move dialed to figure out if all those things were possible with all those different stances and spinning regular and opposite and all that stuff. I think it just goes back to his roots as a more traditional athlete and just being able to hunker down and put in the work.—Anthony Smith, Photographer
Left-foot forward spinning counterclockwise (top left); Right-foot forward spinning clockwise (top right)
|The opposite rotation 360 was so hard to learn. it was weird because the right three and the left three look almost identical, but the cues in my head, are completely different to perform each. In practice, I kept falling on to my back when I tried it in the foam, and on the airbag. I was trying to match my same mental cues from my left three and left foot forward, and it wasn't working. And so I just had to learn new cues that were helping me figure it out. Completely different, which is a mind trip because it's almost like I had to turn each move into two completely different maneuvers. So that was a lot for me to learn.—Braydon Bringhurst
2024 Canyon Spectral
, SmallFRAME SETTINGS:
Flip chip—LowSHOCK:
RockShox Super Deluxe SHOCK SETTINGS:
Pressure—185PSI, Compression—Open; 6 clicks from open, Rebound—Mid-wayDRIVETRAIN:
SRAM GX TransmissionBRAKES:
Code UltimateWHEELS:
ZIPP 3Zero
FORK: RockShox Lyrik
FORK SETTINGS: 85PSI, 5 Bottomless Tokens, HSC—2 clicks, LSC—3 clicks, Rebound—4 clicks from open
HANDLEBAR: Deity Brendog, 760mm
STEM: Deity Copperhead, 35mm
GRIPS: Sensus Lite
TIRES: Maxxis DHR; Front—29x2.4" 29PSI, Rear—27.5x2.4" 31 PSI
Director and Editor: Nicole Bringhurst
Cinematographer: Tory Powers
Still Photography: Anthony Smith
Artwork and font: Notchas
Rider: Braydon Bringhurst
Writer: Scott Hart
Eagle Bike Park builders Brandon Zile (left), Nate Eshleman (right) and Braydon Bringhurst (middle); Rob Hollerman (far right)With support from:
Canyon Bicycles
SRAM/RockShox/TIME/ZIPP
Eagle Bike Park
