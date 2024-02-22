Must Watch: Braydon Bringhurst Is Incredible Riding Up, Down & Switch-Footed in 'ALL WAYS'

Working with Braydon has been really rewarding because, first and foremost, he is a creative, even before an athlete. All of his ideas translate really well between his mind and the bike. I film a lot of freeride athletes, so I always have to know how the angle will best complement the riding. But with Braydon, there's that extra level of complexity where it's like, 'Well, now my feet are different so we have to show that,' or we're going to be doing this shot mirrored to this other shot. So we really have to think ten steps in advance here. Not just about the shot we're doing, but about the shots we're going to be doing after this one. It's like we don't just show up to a single trail location and get the shot and move on and then think about the next one. It's like, 'No, we planned out our whole day' in terms of how we're going to be achieving these different things that he wants to do. Then when we get to that spot, it's really about refining the camera angle to make sure we can show what he's doing. If we're like, 'It might not be noticeable first,' then I almost like that more—that maybe someone won't notice the nuances in the shot on the first time they watch it. — Tory Powers, Cinematographer