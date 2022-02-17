Video: Braydon Bringhurst, Kathy Pruitt & Luca Cometti Get Rowdy on the New Spectral 125

Words: Canyon

Lighter doesn't mean more fragile, The Spectral 125 CF frame shaves 100g from the standard Spectral- but still carries the same Category 4 strength and impact rating as our enduro bikes.

Simple, but still awesome. The AL bikes are engineered from the ground up to make the most from metal.

Dragging bars, blowing up turns, getting rowdy. A short travel whip that brings out your inner shred.

Quick on the gas, Nimble on the way down.

While our overriding obsession was to build a little ripper of a trail bike, the Spectral 125 is no one-trick “downhill only” pony. So while we won’t tell you to put on a skinsuit and enter your local cross-country race aboard this bike, we can definitely say that the Spectral 125 climbs.

Video and photo by:

With support from:

Featuring: