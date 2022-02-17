close
Video: Braydon Bringhurst, Kathy Pruitt & Luca Cometti Get Rowdy on the New Spectral 125

Feb 16, 2022
by Canyon  

Words: Canyon


Last year the 150mm Spectral platform got a major overall creating an all-around trail weapon with 27.5”, 29” and mullet options.

Now, there's a new addition to the trail bike family. Less travel, more pop, more eagerness on the pedals. Meet the all-new Spectral 125

Balancing a 140mm fork and 125mm of rear squish with a slacked out 64 degree HTA, the Spectral 125 can get wild with the best of them, while still keeping riders on their toes though the mellow stuff.

Lighter doesn't mean more fragile, The Spectral 125 CF frame shaves 100g from the standard Spectral- but still carries the same Category 4 strength and impact rating as our enduro bikes.

Simple, but still awesome. The AL bikes are engineered from the ground up to make the most from metal.

Dragging bars, blowing up turns, getting rowdy. A short travel whip that brings out your inner shred.

Quick on the gas,
Nimble on the way down.

While our overriding obsession was to build a little ripper of a trail bike, the Spectral 125 is no one-trick “downhill only” pony. So while we won’t tell you to put on a skinsuit and enter your local cross-country race aboard this bike, we can definitely say that the Spectral 125 climbs.

Find out more about the Spectral 125 at canyon.com



Video and photo by: Austin White
With support from: Canyon
Featuring: Braydon Bringhurst, Kathy Pruitt, Luca Cometti



1 Comment

  • 2 0
 Braydon makes every bike look fun.

