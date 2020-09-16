Video: Braydon Bringhurst, KC Deane, Luca Cometti & Dante Silva Send Big Gaps at Big Bear

Sep 16, 2020
by Canyon  


Rip around Snow Summit Bike Park in Big Bear, California, with Canyon CLLCTV USA’s pro freeride and race athletes—Braydon Bringhurst, KC Deane, Luca Cometti and Dante Silva.

Four different riders, four different bikes, with the same outcome: Good times.

Sail down jump lines like Party Wave, shralp the scree of Fall Line and slay downhill runs like Miracle Mile—then camp out for the night to do it all again, even better, the next day.




Braydon Bringhurst s Canyon Spectral


BRAYDON BRINGHURST@bikerbrayd
Height: 5'9"
Weight: 160 lbs.


Bike: Canyon Spectral
Fork Pressure: 75 psi
Shock Pressure: 220 psi
Front Tire Pressure: 29 psi
Rear Tire Pressure: 31 psi
Bar Width: 760 mm

A rare image of Bringhurst NOT pedaling up the hill...


KC Deane s Canyon Torque


KC DEANE@kcdeane
Height: 5'11"
Weight: 175 lbs.


Bike: Canyon Torque
Fork Pressure: 85 psi
Shock Pressure: 170 psi
Front Tire Pressure: 36 psi
Rear Tire Pressure: 37 psi
Bar Width: 810 mm

The producer, TSage, loosens up the talent between runs...


Luca Cometti s Canyon Sender


LUCA COMETTI@luca_cometti
Height: 5’11"
Weight: 175 lbs.


Bike: Canyon Sender
Fork Pressure: 86 psi
Shock Pressure: 180 psi
Front Tire Pressure: 27 psi
Rear Tire Pressure: 30 psi
Bar Width: 770 mm

Luca Cometti KC Deane Braydon Bringhurst Dante Silva
Luca Cometti leading the squad over the deadfall of Snow Summit's Fall Line trail.


Dante Silva s Canyon Strive


DANTE SILVA@dantesilva_122
Height: 5’10”
Weight: 160 lbs.


Bike: Canyon Strive
Fork Pressure: 105 psi
Shock Pressure: 165 psi
Shapeshifter Pressure: 170 psi
Front Tire Pressure: 26 psi
Rear Tire Pressure: 30 psi
Bar Width: 780 mm

Dante Silva Braydon Bringhurst KC Deane Luca Cometti

Video by: Taylor Sage
With support from: Canyon USA
Photos by: Rob Wessels


