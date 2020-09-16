Video: Braydon Bringhurst, KC Deane, Luca Cometti & Dante Silva Send Big Gaps at Big Bear





BRAYDON BRINGHURST —@bikerbrayd

Height: 5'9"

Weight: 160 lbs.





Bike: Canyon Spectral

Fork Pressure: 75 psi

Shock Pressure: 220 psi

Front Tire Pressure: 29 psi

Rear Tire Pressure: 31 psi

Bar Width: 760 mm

A rare image of Bringhurst NOT pedaling up the hill...





KC DEANE —@kcdeane

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 175 lbs.





Bike: Canyon Torque

Fork Pressure: 85 psi

Shock Pressure: 170 psi

Front Tire Pressure: 36 psi

Rear Tire Pressure: 37 psi

Bar Width: 810 mm

The producer, TSage, loosens up the talent between runs...





LUCA COMETTI —@luca_cometti

Height: 5’11"

Weight: 175 lbs.





Bike: Canyon Sender

Fork Pressure: 86 psi

Shock Pressure: 180 psi

Front Tire Pressure: 27 psi

Rear Tire Pressure: 30 psi

Bar Width: 770 mm

Luca Cometti leading the squad over the deadfall of Snow Summit's Fall Line trail.





DANTE SILVA —@dantesilva_122

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 160 lbs.





Bike: Canyon Strive

Fork Pressure: 105 psi

Shock Pressure: 165 psi

Shapeshifter Pressure: 170 psi

Front Tire Pressure: 26 psi

Rear Tire Pressure: 30 psi

Bar Width: 780 mm

