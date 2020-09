Video: Braydon Bringhurst, KC Deane, Luca Cometti & Dante Silva Send Big Gaps at Big Bear

BRAYDON BRINGHURST —@bikerbrayd

Height: 5'9"

Weight: 160 lbs.





Bike: Canyon Spectral

Fork Pressure: 75 psi

Shock Pressure: 220 psi

Front Tire Pressure: 29 psi

Rear Tire Pressure: 31 psi

Bar Width: 760 mm

A rare image of Bringhurst NOT pedaling up the hill...





KC DEANE —@kcdeane

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 175 lbs.





Bike: Canyon Torque

Fork Pressure: 85 psi

Shock Pressure: 170 psi

Front Tire Pressure: 36 psi

Rear Tire Pressure: 37 psi

Bar Width: 810 mm

The producer, TSage, loosens up the talent between runs...





LUCA COMETTI —@luca_cometti

Height: 5’11"

Weight: 175 lbs.





Bike: Canyon Sender

Fork Pressure: 86 psi

Shock Pressure: 180 psi

Front Tire Pressure: 27 psi

Rear Tire Pressure: 30 psi

Bar Width: 770 mm

Luca Cometti leading the squad over the deadfall of Snow Summit's Fall Line trail.





DANTE SILVA —@dantesilva_122

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 160 lbs.





Bike: Canyon Strive

Fork Pressure: 105 psi

Shock Pressure: 165 psi

Shapeshifter Pressure: 170 psi

Front Tire Pressure: 26 psi

Rear Tire Pressure: 30 psi

Bar Width: 780 mm

Rip around Snow Summit Bike Park in Big Bear, California, with Canyon CLLCTV USA’s pro freeride and race athletes—Braydon Bringhurst, KC Deane, Luca Cometti and Dante Silva.Four different riders, four different bikes, with the same outcome: Good times.Sail down jump lines like Party Wave, shralp the scree of Fall Line and slay downhill runs like Miracle Mile—then camp out for the night to do it all again, even better, the next day.Video by: Taylor SageWith support from: Canyon USA Photos by: Rob Wessels MENTIONS: @Canyon-PureCycling