Video: Braydon Bringhurst, KC Deane, Luca Cometti & Dante Silva Send Big Gaps at Big Bear

Rip around Snow Summit Bike Park in Big Bear, California, with Canyon CLLCTV USA’s pro freeride and race athletes—Braydon Bringhurst, KC Deane, Luca Cometti and Dante Silva.
Four different riders, four different bikes, with the same outcome: Good times.
Sail down jump lines like Party Wave, shralp the scree of Fall Line and slay downhill runs like Miracle Mile—then camp out for the night to do it all again, even better, the next day.
BRAYDON BRINGHURST
—@bikerbraydHeight:
5'9"Weight:
160 lbs.Bike: Canyon SpectralFork Pressure:
75 psiShock Pressure:
220 psiFront Tire Pressure:
29 psiRear Tire Pressure:
31 psiBar Width:
760 mm
A rare image of Bringhurst NOT pedaling up the hill...
KC DEANE
—@kcdeaneHeight:
5'11"Weight:
175 lbs.Bike: Canyon TorqueFork Pressure:
85 psiShock Pressure:
170 psiFront Tire Pressure:
36 psiRear Tire Pressure:
37 psiBar Width:
810 mm
The producer, TSage, loosens up the talent between runs...
LUCA COMETTI
—@luca_comettiHeight:
5’11"Weight:
175 lbs.Bike: Canyon SenderFork Pressure:
86 psiShock Pressure:
180 psiFront Tire Pressure:
27 psiRear Tire Pressure:
30 psiBar Width:
770 mm
Luca Cometti leading the squad over the deadfall of Snow Summit's Fall Line trail.
DANTE SILVA
—@dantesilva_122Height:
5’10”Weight:
160 lbs.Bike: Canyon StriveFork Pressure:
105 psiShock Pressure:
165 psiShapeshifter Pressure:
170 psiFront Tire Pressure:
26 psiRear Tire Pressure:
30 psiBar Width:
780 mm
Video by: Taylor Sage
With support from: Canyon USA
Photos by: Rob Wessels
