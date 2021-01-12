Video: Braydon Bringhurst Pays Tribute to the Classic 'RAD' BMX Film

Braydon Bringhurst pays homage to the cult-classic 1980’s BMX movie "RAD" in "BRAYD" tribute video.
A cameo from an original "RAD" cast member (left); Bringhurst pays forward the inspiration to ride (right).
Old school airs (left) and new school up's (right): Classic style, and classic Bringhurst.
Filmed in Bentonville, Arkansas, "BRAYD" showcases scenes similar to the qualifying races of the original 1986-released movie "RAD" featuring Bringhurst’s innovative riding—inspired by throwback style, like classic flatland tricks, turn-bars, backflips and power wheelies.
With unique features--like wallride landing zones (left) and rideable art installations (right)--Bentonville became Bringhurst's obvious choice for a qualifying-for-Helltrack, "RAD"-movie-inspired video.
BRAYDON BRINGHURST
—@bikerbraydFrame:
Canyon Spectral 27.5, custom RAD-themeFork:
RockShox Pike Ultimate, 150mm, 95 PSIShock:
RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate, 200 PSIDrivetrain:
SRAM Eagle XX1, 175mm, 34t X 10-50tWheels:
ZIPP 3Zero MotoTires:
Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5, 29 PSI (f), 31 PSI (r)Handlebar:
Deity BF800 Brendog, 760mmStem:
Deity Copperhead, 35mmGrips:
Deity SupracushSeatpost:
RockShox Reverb AXS, 170mmSaddle:
Deity Speedtrap
“Since I was a little kid, I always identified with the 'Cru Jones' character—played by actor Bill Allen—in the 'RAD' movie,” says Bringhurst, “The story of an underdog, a bike, and a dream, 'RAD' motivated generations of bike riders, just like me, to pursue the sport.”
Bill Allen, a.k.a. "Cru Jones" (left), with Braydon Bringhurst (right); Old school tire-grab, Bringhurst (far right).
“I hope my tribute video gives viewers the same inspiration ‘RAD’ originally gave me as a child,” says Bringhurst, “To be inspired to ride, and have fun on your bike.”Produced by: Burst Media CreativeWith support from: Canyon USAFeaturing: Braydon Bringhurst
It’s also mind blowing to see what he’s doing on features that we regularly ride. Just nuts. So much skill.
