Video: Braydon Bringhurst Pays Tribute to the Classic 'RAD' BMX Film

A cameo from an original "RAD" cast member (left); Bringhurst pays forward the inspiration to ride (right).

Old school airs (left) and new school up's (right): Classic style, and classic Bringhurst.

With unique features--like wallride landing zones (left) and rideable art installations (right)--Bentonville became Bringhurst's obvious choice for a qualifying-for-Helltrack, "RAD"-movie-inspired video.

BRAYDON BRINGHURST —@bikerbrayd



Frame: Canyon Spectral 27.5, custom RAD-theme

Fork: RockShox Pike Ultimate, 150mm, 95 PSI

Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate, 200 PSI

Drivetrain: SRAM Eagle XX1, 175mm, 34t X 10-50t

Wheels: ZIPP 3Zero Moto

Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5, 29 PSI (f), 31 PSI (r)

Handlebar: Deity BF800 Brendog, 760mm

Stem: Deity Copperhead, 35mm

Grips: Deity Supracush

Seatpost: RockShox Reverb AXS, 170mm

Saddle: Deity Speedtrap

Canyon Spectral 27.5, custom RAD-themeRockShox Pike Ultimate, 150mm, 95 PSIRockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate, 200 PSISRAM Eagle XX1, 175mm, 34t X 10-50tZIPP 3Zero MotoMaxxis Minion DHF 2.5, 29 PSI (f), 31 PSI (r)Deity BF800 Brendog, 760mmDeity Copperhead, 35mmDeity SupracushRockShox Reverb AXS, 170mmDeity Speedtrap

Bill Allen, a.k.a. "Cru Jones" (left), with Braydon Bringhurst (right); Old school tire-grab, Bringhurst (far right).

Produced by:

With support from:

Featuring: