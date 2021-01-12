Video: Braydon Bringhurst Pays Tribute to the Classic 'RAD' BMX Film

Jan 12, 2021
by Canyon  

Braydon Bringhurst pays homage to the cult-classic 1980’s BMX movie "RAD" in "BRAYD" tribute video.

default
A cameo from an original "RAD" cast member (left); Bringhurst pays forward the inspiration to ride (right).

Old school airs (left) and new school up's (right): Classic style, and classic Bringhurst.

Filmed in Bentonville, Arkansas, "BRAYD" showcases scenes similar to the qualifying races of the original 1986-released movie "RAD" featuring Bringhurst’s innovative riding—inspired by throwback style, like classic flatland tricks, turn-bars, backflips and power wheelies.

With unique features--like wallride landing zones (left) and rideable art installations (right)--Bentonville became Bringhurst's obvious choice for a qualifying-for-Helltrack, "RAD"-movie-inspired video.



BRAYDON BRINGHURST@bikerbrayd

Frame: Canyon Spectral 27.5, custom RAD-theme
Fork: RockShox Pike Ultimate, 150mm, 95 PSI
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate, 200 PSI
Drivetrain: SRAM Eagle XX1, 175mm, 34t X 10-50t
Wheels: ZIPP 3Zero Moto
Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5, 29 PSI (f), 31 PSI (r)
Handlebar: Deity BF800 Brendog, 760mm
Stem: Deity Copperhead, 35mm
Grips: Deity Supracush
Seatpost: RockShox Reverb AXS, 170mm
Saddle: Deity Speedtrap

“Since I was a little kid, I always identified with the 'Cru Jones' character—played by actor Bill Allen—in the 'RAD' movie,” says Bringhurst, “The story of an underdog, a bike, and a dream, 'RAD' motivated generations of bike riders, just like me, to pursue the sport.”

Bill Allen, a.k.a. "Cru Jones" (left), with Braydon Bringhurst (right); Old school tire-grab, Bringhurst (far right).

“I hope my tribute video gives viewers the same inspiration ‘RAD’ originally gave me as a child,” says Bringhurst, “To be inspired to ride, and have fun on your bike.”

Produced by: Burst Media Creative
With support from: Canyon USA
Featuring: Braydon Bringhurst

MENTIONS: @Canyon-PureCycling

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Braydon Bringhurst


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of 2021 Team Moves [Updated: Danny Hart Signs with Five Ten for 2021]
103126 views
Ridden & Rated: 11 of the Best New Men's Riding Pants
83665 views
Home of the Monster T - Inside the Eastern European Vintage Freeride Scene
76060 views
Trek is Being Sued for $5 Million Over Wavecel Safety Claims
71511 views
End of the Year Quiz: How Much Were You Paying Attention in 2020?
69503 views
14 Bikes That Could Be Set for an Update in 2021
64801 views
The Shredmaster is a High Pivot, 29er, Gearbox Downhill Bike That Takes a Water Bottle
59601 views
Video: What Bikes Are Everyday Riders Riding? - Daily Driver Bike Checks
50867 views

12 Comments

  • 7 0
 Soundtrack, riding, and style all check out. Awesome stuff. Braydon is good for mountain biking.
  • 1 0
 Been waiting on this one for a while. Braydon is such a solid role model and humble guy. He was so kind and down to earth while he was here shooting this video, and a ton of groms got to hang with him and ride. He still offers encouragement and positivity to my kid after he rode with him for a single day during filming.

It’s also mind blowing to see what he’s doing on features that we regularly ride. Just nuts. So much skill.
  • 2 0
 Braydon is the only rider I’ve seen who makes clipless pedals and pedaling like an XC racer on cocaine look both stylish and fun. Rad.
  • 3 0
 Heck yes! He’s ready for the Helltrack
  • 1 0
 Nobody's truly ever ready for Helltrack.
  • 1 0
 I looked up "Complete Rider" in the dictionary and found a picture of Braydon Bringhurst.
  • 1 0
 Awesome video! That custom bike is something else! And the guy never stops pedaling!
  • 1 0
 Cool video. But is he doing footjams while riding clips?
  • 1 0
 I wonder what today's BMX'ers would think of this.
  • 1 0
 I just spent 4:27 grinning from ear to ear. Cru Jones for ever!
  • 1 0
 This is awesome!!
  • 1 0
 It was RAD.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009005
Mobile Version of Website