Video: Braydon Bringhurst Shredding the Backcountry

Apr 8, 2021
by Daniel Sapp  

Braydon takes to his favorite backcountry trails on Zipp's 3ZERO MOTO wheelset and their new ZM2 hubset.

Video by: Jack Berg








Posted In:
Videos Zipp Braydon Bringhurst


12 Comments

  • 8 0
 Did he seriously just climb up the spine??? My mind is blown. Unreal riding.
  • 4 0
 The Spine high line backwards...
  • 4 0
 are any of these clips from Park City Utah?
  • 3 0
 I don't know if this is sarcasm, but yes.
  • 3 0
 Braydon always makes the best content.
  • 1 0
 Once the border opens back up, we absolutely need a Braydon - Remy - Yoann collab video series... the stoke meter would be pegged to 11.
  • 2 0
 Did he just climb up the spine!?
  • 2 0
 Super nice riding. High on the fave riders list.
  • 2 0
 Sick as always. Sick.
  • 1 0
 Consistently putting out some of the best content!! B-Rad killing it.
  • 1 0
 Welp, that checked about every box for me...NICE ONE BRAYDON!
  • 1 0
 braydon always knows what we need

