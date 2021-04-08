Pinkbike.com
Video: Braydon Bringhurst Shredding the Backcountry
Apr 8, 2021
by
Daniel Sapp
Tweet
Braydon takes to his favorite backcountry trails on Zipp's 3ZERO MOTO wheelset and their new ZM2 hubset.
Video by: Jack Berg
Videos
Zipp
Braydon Bringhurst
12 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
8
0
ebomb801
(1 hours ago)
Did he seriously just climb up the spine??? My mind is blown. Unreal riding.
[Reply]
4
0
Murray4
(1 hours ago)
The Spine high line backwards...
[Reply]
4
0
GillKill22
(1 hours ago)
are any of these clips from Park City Utah?
[Reply]
3
0
HB208
(48 mins ago)
I don't know if this is sarcasm, but yes.
[Reply]
3
0
HB208
(48 mins ago)
Braydon always makes the best content.
[Reply]
1
0
stevemokan
(14 mins ago)
Once the border opens back up, we absolutely need a Braydon - Remy - Yoann collab video series... the stoke meter would be pegged to 11.
[Reply]
2
0
DesertRatJr
(1 hours ago)
Did he just climb up the spine!?
[Reply]
2
0
DutchmanPhotos
(54 mins ago)
Super nice riding. High on the fave riders list.
[Reply]
2
0
learningcycles
(1 hours ago)
Sick as always. Sick.
[Reply]
1
0
surflife64
(54 mins ago)
Consistently putting out some of the best content!! B-Rad killing it.
[Reply]
1
0
DialedHealth
(33 mins ago)
Welp, that checked about every box for me...NICE ONE BRAYDON!
[Reply]
1
0
jackberg
(17 mins ago)
braydon always knows what we need
[Reply]
