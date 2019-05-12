Video: Hitting the Streets of Brazil

Walter Mayerhofer and Jeremy Menduni have been talking about visiting Gabriel Carvalho in Brazil for a long time now and last winter, they decided to make it happen. Heavy rainfalls and crazy humidity made riding a little tricky but gave the guys the opportunity to check out some of the beautiful sights Brazil has to offer, and of course, take advantage of being in Rio during Carnaval! Between riding in Sao Paolo, Angra Dos Reis and Rio de Janeiro, they had no shortage of wicked spots to shred!
Big thanks to all the locals for showing us around and making us feel so welcomed! We’ll definitely be back! Make sure to check out this Photogallery by Julio Campos
for more!
