DAY 5

We hit the ground running at Dirtpark Neubeuern on Thursday, blessed with perfect weather. We had a few sessions lined up, but the weather outlook for the following days was far from promising. We all knew that this Thursday session was our only chance to nail the final dirt part. As it was my first time at this spot, I eased into it with some basic tricks and lines. But I quickly fell in love with the spot, so we didn't waste any time and started filming. I had to pull off all the tricks I had planned for the video in this one session. So, we tackled each trick one by one and the satisfaction was immense when, after a long day, we had all the tricks captured and the dirt part was ready. We filmed until it got dark and enjoyed the feeling of having accomplished everything over a cold beer. The whole crew was beyond thrilled!