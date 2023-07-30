Video: Breaking Barriers - Women's Freeride in the Modern Era at Crankworx Whistler 2023

Christina Chappetta caught up with some of the women at Crankworx Speed and Style to chat about where the sport is now, in their perspective, and where they want to see it go sooner than later. The groundwork has been laid and these riders are continuously pushing the boundaries of the sport as we know it. With side-by-side backflip combos already common tricks now, what is next? The sky is the limit.0:45 - Harriet Burbidge-Smith2:11 - Heather Baroody3:34 - Natasha Miller4:30 - Kathi Kuypers5:45 - Jordy Scott6:38 - Georgia Astle7:56 - Robin Goomes8:53 - Patricia Druwen