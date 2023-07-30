Video: Breaking Barriers - Women's Freeride in the Modern Era at Crankworx Whistler 2023

Jul 30, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  

Christina Chappetta caught up with some of the women at Crankworx Speed and Style to chat about where the sport is now, in their perspective, and where they want to see it go sooner than later. The groundwork has been laid and these riders are continuously pushing the boundaries of the sport as we know it. With side-by-side backflip combos already common tricks now, what is next? The sky is the limit.

0:45 - Harriet Burbidge-Smith
2:11 - Heather Baroody
3:34 - Natasha Miller
4:30 - Kathi Kuypers
5:45 - Jordy Scott
6:38 - Georgia Astle
7:56 - Robin Goomes
8:53 - Patricia Druwen

Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Originals Christina Chappetta Georgia Astle Harriet Burbidge Smith Jordy Scott Kathi Kuypers Patricia Druwen Robin Goomes Crankworx Whistler 2023 PBWMN


Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals avatar

Member since Feb 15, 2012
984 articles
Report
3 Comments
  • 4 0
 Mind blowing talent abounds, but Patricia Druwen is just ridiculous.
  • 3 4
 Barrier? The ladies now have the skill and ability to tackle the big jumps. Thats great, but no one was keeping them out.
  • 2 0
 Yawn





