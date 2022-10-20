Video: Breaking Down MORE Lines at Red Bull Rampage - Inside The Tape with Brett Tippie

Oct 20, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


Brett Tippie is back on course talking with riders and builders about the crazy lines they have created.





2 Comments

 Now we’re talking!!! Tippie gets all the interviews from the riders cause they respect the pioneer! To get Andreu to chat that long without swearing… then there’s the elusive Semenuk who seems to only give decent interviews to Tippie…
 error of doom!! can’t watch





