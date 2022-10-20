Watch
Video: Breaking Down MORE Lines at Red Bull Rampage - Inside The Tape with Brett Tippie
Oct 20, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
2 Comments
Brett Tippie is back on course talking with riders and builders about the crazy lines they have created.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Inside The Tape
Pinkbike Originals
Brett Tippie
Red Bull Rampage
Red Bull Rampage 2022
1
0
bakewhore
(5 mins ago)
Now we’re talking!!! Tippie gets all the interviews from the riders cause they respect the pioneer! To get Andreu to chat that long without swearing… then there’s the elusive Semenuk who seems to only give decent interviews to Tippie…
[Reply]
3
0
dj100procentenduro
(1 hours ago)
error of doom!! can’t watch
[Reply]
