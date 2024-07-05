Powered by Outside

Video: Breaking Down the Hidden Challenges in Les Gets | Inside the Tape with Ben Cathro

Jul 5, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

Ben explains the challenges that the riders are having to go through to navigate this wild track.



Inside the Tape is presented by Shimano
Shimano logo


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing Inside The Tape World Cup DH Pinkbike Originals Ben Cathro


Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals avatar

Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,146 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
First Ride: The 2025 Specialized Stumpjumper Has a New Dual Chamber Air Shock
100503 views
SRAM Releases S-1000 Budget Transmission Drivetrain
63102 views
It's Not Presta, It's Not Schrader - Schwalbe Introduces New Clik Valve
60783 views
[UPDATED] Final Results & Overall Standings from the Combloux Enduro World Cup 2024
49642 views
Randoms: Bespoked Show 2024, Manchester
38865 views
Drone Manufacturer DJI Debuts Light & Powerful eMTB Motor - Eurobike 2024
35817 views
Dangerholm's New Sub-13-Pound Scott Scale is Probably the World's Lightest 29er - Eurobike 2024
28658 views
Review: Canyon Lux Trail - Mellow Marathon Machine
27716 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.044696
Mobile Version of Website