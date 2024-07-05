Pinkbike.com
Video: Breaking Down the Hidden Challenges in Les Gets | Inside the Tape with Ben Cathro
Jul 5, 2024
by
Pinkbike Originals
Ben explains the challenges that the riders are having to go through to navigate this wild track.
Inside the Tape is presented by
Shimano
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
Inside The Tape
World Cup DH
Pinkbike Originals
Ben Cathro
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,146 articles
