Inside The Tape: Breaking Down the Tricky 2022 Lourdes World Cup Track
Mar 26, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
Ben Cathro breaks down the Lourdes track after a few days of watching and riding.
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Regions in Article
Lourdes
Posted In:
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Inside The Tape
Ben Cathro
DH Racing
Lourdes Dh World Cup 2022
6 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
tadabing
(37 mins ago)
Nice looking track. Got a little bit of everything. So stoked for tommorrow!
[Reply]
2
0
megatryn
(37 mins ago)
As always, awesome job from Ben.
[Reply]
1
0
cunning-linguist
(1 hours ago)
Holiday cat goes meow!!!! WC season, yeah!!!!
[Reply]
1
0
wslee
(48 mins ago)
It’s back with another 2 months’ wait!
[Reply]
1
0
brook3000
(52 mins ago)
Praise the lord!!!
[Reply]
1
0
megatryn
(35 mins ago)
I think you mean: "Praise the Lourde!"
[Reply]
