Inside The Tape: Breaking Down the Tricky 2022 Lourdes World Cup Track

Mar 26, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  

Ben Cathro breaks down the Lourdes track after a few days of watching and riding.




Lourdes

Videos Pinkbike Originals Inside The Tape Ben Cathro DH Racing Lourdes Dh World Cup 2022


6 Comments

  • 2 0
 Nice looking track. Got a little bit of everything. So stoked for tommorrow!
  • 2 0
 As always, awesome job from Ben.
  • 1 0
 Holiday cat goes meow!!!! WC season, yeah!!!!
  • 1 0
 It’s back with another 2 months’ wait!
  • 1 0
 Praise the lord!!!
  • 1 0
 I think you mean: "Praise the Lourde!"

