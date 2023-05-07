Video: Big Sends & Tons of Style in 'Breakneck: A Year Later'

Breakneck: A Year Later
Video and Words by: Logan Williams
I filmed a lot of mountain biking over the course of 2022, and I figured it was about time to put a little piece together to commemorate that. This video represents countless hours visualizing, tinkering, digging, sweating, swearing and frothing; there's a lot more to video than just the pixels. When I began work on this piece, I viewed it as less of a "demo reel", and more of an opportunity to make the "sickest edit" that I felt capable of. This mindset really allowed me to challenge myself, and make something that I feel is greater than the sum of its parts. I will leave it up to you, as to whether or not I achieved that.
For those of you that don’t know, last summer was my first attempt at not having a full time job, and only relying on my camera to pay the bills. If you’re a freelancer, you know the feeling of scratching your head, watching the first of the month creep up, wondering how you’re going to make things work. From what I’ve learned, as long as you trust the process (and have an unhealthy caffeine reliance), you will be able to pull something together; it’s only a matter of timing and passion. So, thank you to all the brands that helped me make ends meet last summer; wouldn’t be here without ya.
"Cory and Jaxon shredding loam on Legacy"
"Caleb Holonko going for a mid-trail stretch"
Absolutely huge shoutout to every athlete that let me stick a camera in their face last year. I know I’m not perfect, and I maybe have some questionable methodology, so thanks for sticking it out and humoring me (even if it get's old sometimes). You guys are the bomb. @haydenzablotny_ @calebholonko @_kendallmclean @jabrome_murray @cory_fitchett @jaxonblake_ @tylersummers414
"Hayden Zablotny kicking out"
Now that bikes are on the menu again, I can't wait to start the next round of projects. Bikes are sick, and getting people stoked on them is even sicker. Making these videos is what seems to make me tick, so I figure I'll just keep doing that! In the meantime, I hope this tides over your springtime jitters, and hopefully makes you want to drop everything and go for a ride.
Until next time,
Logan Williams
