In Episode Three of “A Dog’s Life” Brendan Fairclough heads down to South Africa with Amaury Pierron to show us what happens when you place two of the world’s fastest Downhill MTB Racers and put them on some private DH tracks. Rumor has it that the dust they roosted will be in the earth’s atmosphere for years.Photos: Jacob Gibbins, Ryan Franklin, Eric PalmerVideo: Aspect MediaFor previous episodes of "A Dog's Life" w/ Brendan Fairclough, click HERE!