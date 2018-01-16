VIDEOS

Brendog and Gaetan Vigé Shred Across Europe – Video

Jan 16, 2018
by Claudio Caluori  
Velosolutions Trail Tour

by claudiocaluori
Velosolutions Trail Tour – SCOTT-Velosolutions on the road in Europe
Photos by Simon Ricklin

bigquotesWhat an experience to ride such a diverse mix of trails, I have always been a fan of the Velosolutions pump tracks and their trails are on the same levelBrendan Fairclough

bigquotesAfter a wild season of DH it was awesome to get out on the trail bike, I had so much fun riding with Brendog but riding with the locals was equally as fun. It was awesome to see how strong the scene is and that they have such a high quality of trails to ride!Gaetan Vigé

Following a roller coaster of a World Cup season in 2017, Brendan Fairclough and Gaetan Vigé packed their bags and hit the road ready to put some of the Velosolutions trail centres and bike parks through their paces.

More commonly known for their asphalt pump tracks, Velosolutions have been building trails and bike parks all over the world since they formed in 2004. Claudio Caluori has been at the forefront of their design and construction and although he couldn’t join the team this time, he lined up some of his favourite trails for the boys to let loose on.

Kicking off their tour in Schoeneck, Germany, Brendog and Vigé were excited to see what the hillside resort had to offer. With a flow trail, jump line and skills park all on offer, Schoeneck has everything you could want from a bike park.



The Jump line with its 24 jumps over 1.2km of trail brings the fun and with A-Line like flow, Brendan and Vigé were in their element lapping all day. With incredible accommodation and generous hospitality, Pension Rosenhof offers the perfect bike friendly place to stay for anyone wanting to visit.



From Germany the team headed south and into Switzerland where the weather would take a turn for the worse but this was not going to stop the boys from riding. Zugerberg is home to a 2.1km downhill trail with optional expert lines for more advanced riders. The top of the track is accessible by a short train ride from the bottom station allowing you to lap all day long.





Continuing their journey through Switzerland to the resort of Leukerbad, Brendan and Gaetan were invited to spend the night in the top gondola station and enjoy the trail in all its glory at sunrise. With views across the valley to Mont Blanc in France, the location is stunning. The 3.2km flow trail is accessible to all levels but the design of the track allows you to attack hard and ride aggressively in the turns.






Brendan and Gaetan’s tour made its final stop in LAAX and the epic Never End trail. LAAX is known worldwide for being one of the best Snow Parks in the world and it was the home of the Burton European Open and now hosts the LAAX Open, Europe’s leading Snowboard slopestyle and pipe event. LAAX is also the new home of the Velosolutions HQ and base camp for the SCOTT-Velosolutions world cup team. Nestled in the heart of the LAAX Rock Resort is also the innovative ‘Urban Wave’ designed and built by Velosolutions as a unique hybrid between a pump track and skate bowl.

The 7km Never End trail starts from the top of the Crap Sogn Gion lift and works its way down through open and exposed rock gardens, technical woodland and jump lines, finishing at the rock resort in the new Urban Wave.








For more information on Velosolutions check out velosolutions.com where you can find out more about their trails, bike parks and pump tracks all over the world.

18 Comments

  • + 7
 Kids, wear full face helmets please for doing things like this
  • + 5
 Listen to him! On the other hand - a dislocated or broken jaw helps you lose a lot of weight pretty fast.
  • - 2
 Full face for trail? No
  • + 5
 @Shatner: the Jump Trail in Schöneck is definitely a trail where a full face makes sense.
  • + 3
 @Shatner: THIS may be called "trail" for WC level DH riders but to 99,9% people, there are no jumps or massive hits in that discipline. Large majority of people who own a DH bike ride on such Trails.... full face helmet, and back protection should be worn by everyone. Don't say to me this is safe ....
  • + 6
 Claudio must be the best boss!!
  • + 11
 *BOS
  • + 1
 @Bennnnnnnybike:
Is there more to the rumour than just the pictures on brendan`s insta?
  • + 3
 No shame in a full face and armor , easy to forget most people don't have the abilities of the riders in Pinkbike vids
  • + 1
 Looks like some fun trails.
How the hell do so many pros ride without eye protection? I've always got on glasses or goggles, and it seems like they get pebbles, dirt, and branches across them all the time.
  • + 2
 It is kind of hard to tell these two apart - awesome style - but please kids wear fullface helmets and knee pads
  • + 8
 Do you even Enduro bro?
  • + 4
 @mlr428: never understood will one had to wear a xc lid for riding enduro. Basically you ride the same trails, only the bike is different
  • + 3
 BRENDOOOOOOOG!
  • + 3
 GAETAAAAAAAAN!
  • + 2
 Thought Brendog was gonna cutty those trail steaks? Cute but tasty.
  • + 1
 Love watching Faircloth Ride!
  • + 1
 Van,Whip,Skate,Cow

