Video: Brendan Fairclough & Olly Wilkins Explore Madeira in Episode 1 of 'A Dog's Life' Season 2

Oct 25, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesPresenting A Dogs Life season 2. We’re calling this season “The Travel Diaries”.

The aim of this season is to get you guys excited to travel and explore new locations on your bike again. We wanted to document my favourite places to ride. Some places I have ridden lots before, and some are new locations that we can explore for the first time together in these episodes.

It’s all about fun and friends. After such a tricky year for everyone, and not being allowed to travel or socialise, we wanted to remind you what travelling and exploring new places on your bike was like again.

Big thanks to Visit Madeira and Freeride Madeira for making this trip so good. Opening this amazing Island up to us and showing us the best spots, if you’re lucky enough to get out there, do it! You’ll be greeted with world-class trails, sunshine and most importantly the friendly people of Madeira. Brendan Fairclough

Photos: @Freeridemadeira / @johnfernandes









Posted In:
Videos Brendan Fairclough Olly Wilkins


