Video: Brendan Fairclough and Olly Wilkins Search for Rampage Lines in the Surrey Hills

So back from racing Trans Madeira we decided to reignite an old mountain biking favourite of ours, Home Redbull Rampage, And of course, there was only one person we could drag into this one, the one and only Olly Wilkins. We put our spades and bikes into the van and off we went to some local cliffs and trails that we knew. I have some cool spots that knew as a kid that I wanted to visit. Filming these videos finally gives me the excuse to go back and make them work. So many hours as a kid wondering if they would be rideable.



It's so good to be out mountain biking back in our local area, as RedBull Rampage was cancelled this year both Olly and I have been itching to go and build some crazy downhill lines at home, may even have shredded slightly too hard as you'll see at the end of the video. — Brendan Fairclough